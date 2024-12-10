Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - 07:00

Information relating to the public tender offer

initiated by Doodle on Lexibook

Offer open until Wednesday, December 11, 2024 inclusive

Lexibook (ISIN FR0000033599), a European player in electronic leisure products sold under license, reminds its shareholders that the public tender offer launched by Doodle for Lexibook at a price of 4 euros per share will close on December 11.

As a reminder, the Offer represents a liquidity opportunity for all shareholders and shows a premium of 18.34% over the closing price on July 18, 2024 (€3.38 on the date prior to the announcement of the proposed Offer) and of 32.33% over the volume-weighted average prices of Lexibook shares over the last 20 trading days prior to the announcement of the proposed Offer (€3.02)*.

Why such an operation?





As a European player in licensed electronic leisure products, Lexibook is currently operating in a complex economic context, in an increasingly competitive industry under pressure.

Against this backdrop, in 2023 the Company initiated a search for a long-term strategic investor capable of supporting the company in its next phases of development while ensuring its financial sustainability. Considering the various offers received, Lawrence Rosen LLC quickly emerged as the most attractive for all Lexibook shareholders. Lawrence Rosen LLC is a long-standing entrepreneur in the toy and school supplies industry. He has extensive expertise in this market and, together with the founding Le Cottier family, will contribute to the continuation of Lexibook's entrepreneurial history.

The terms of the Offer





After examining the Offer and the independent expert's report concluding on the fairness of the Offer from a financial point of view, Lexibook's Supervisory Board, at its meeting of October 11, 2024, decided to issue a favorable opinion on the Offer, which it considers to be in the interests of the company and its shareholders.

The Supervisory Board unanimously recommended that shareholders tender their shares to the Offer, which was declared compliant by the AMF on November 5, 2024.

Shareholders may also decide to remain associated with the development of Lexibook, thereby accepting to remain exposed to the risks attached to an investment in a listed company, including the risk of a reduction in the liquidity of Lexibook shares depending on the rate of contribution to the Offer, which could potentially lead to a reduction in Lexibook's share price.

Procedure for contribution to the Offer centralized by Euronext Paris





Lexibook shareholders wishing to tender their shares to the Offer, which is centralized by Euronext Paris, must submit an irrevocable tender order to a financial intermediary (credit institution, investment firm, etc.), using the OST (Opération Sur Titres) form provided by this intermediary.

Holders of shares are invited to contact their financial intermediaries:

- to check the applicable contribution terms and conditions, in particular any specific deadline for receipt of their OST contribution slip by their financial intermediary, and for revocation of their orders,

- in the event of non-receipt of the OST slip.

Settlement and delivery will then take place after completion of the centralization operations. According to the timetable presented in section 2.10 of the offer document available on the company's website, the settlement-delivery date is scheduled, in the event of a positive outcome to the Offer, for December 19, 2024 at the latest.

For all questions relating to the Offer and its terms and conditions :

Visit our website:

https://www.lexibook.com/fr/investisseurs.html

About Lexibook

Lexibook®, owner of more than 22 registered brands such as Powerman®, Decotech®, Karaoke Micro Star®, Chessman®, Cyber Arcade®, Lexitab®, iParty®, FlashBoom®, etc., is the leader in intelligent electronic leisure products for children. This success is based on a proven strategy of combining strong international licenses with high value-added consumer electronics products. This strategy, complemented by a policy of constant innovation, enables the Group to flourish internationally and to constantly develop new product ranges under the Group's brands. With over 35 million products on the market, the company now sells a product every 10 seconds worldwide! Lexibook's share capital is made up of 7,763,319 shares listed on the Alternext market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0000033599 - ALLEX; ICB: 3743 - Consumer electronics. For further information: www.lexibook.com and www.decotech-lights.com.

Contact

LEXIBOOK - Aymeric Le Cottier - CEO - 01 73 23 23 48 / aymericlecottier@lexibook.com

IMPORTANT NOTE

The Offer is not and will not be offered in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. Acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for compliance with such laws and it is therefore their responsibility, before accepting the Offer, to determine whether such laws exist and are applicable, relying on their own advice. For further information, see Section 2.15 of the offer document prepared by DOODLE, approved on November 05, 2024 under no. 24-465 by the AMF.

WARNING

This press release, published for information purposes only, does not constitute a public offering. The offer document prepared by DOODLE, approved by the AMF on November 05, 2024 under no. 24-465, and the reply document approved by the AMF on November 05, 2024 under no. 24-466, as well as documents relating to other information about the offeror and the target, are available free of charge on the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/) and Lexibook (https://www.lexibook.com/fr/investisseurs.html) websites.

Attachment