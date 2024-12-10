Press Release

Nokia Enhances Data Center Switching Portfolio with SONiC Support for Enterprises and Cloud Providers

Nokia uniquely brings together open-source software support with advanced hardware and leading-edge automation - enabling new generation of modern data center networks

SONiC market for data center switching expected to exceed $9B by 2028 - driven by demand for traditional IT and emerging AI workloads

Nokia’s expanded data center switching portfolio now offers unmatched flexibility through support for both SONiC-based open networking, and Nokia’s in-house designed and industry-proven SR Linux network operating system

10 December 2024

Espoo, Finland — Nokia today announced it is enhancing its next-generation data center fabric solution with support for Community Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC). By bringing together open-source software with advanced hardware and leading-edge automation, Nokia is creating a new alternative for modern, efficient, and highly reliable data center networks.

Nokia, a strong proponent of open-source solutions, is a long-time contributor to the SONiC community, which was originally established by Microsoft and the Open Compute Project and is now governed by the Linux Foundation. According to research by the 650 Group, the market for SONiC-enabled data center switching is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2028, driven by the increase in data center investment to meet the exploding demand for traditional IT and emerging AI workloads.

Until now, the choice to move forward with SONiC would typically mean selecting open-source hardware with limited fabric management and automation options. Nokia's expanded portfolio brings Community SONiC to its data center switching platforms with access to Nokia’s expert SONiC development and support organization. In addition, enterprises and cloud providers benefit from access to a broader range of advanced data center hardware platforms engineered for reliability, power efficiency and longevity.

Customers will also benefit from Nokia's recently introduced Event Driven Automation (EDA) platform. EDA helps manage and automate SONiC environments, bringing users access to a modern operations toolset that reduces operational costs, while driving human error and network downtime to zero.

For customers preferring fully integrated solutions with access to advanced features and a dedicated engineering team, Nokia continues to offer its SR Linux network operating system as part of its data center fabric solution offer. With support for both software approaches, Nokia is offering unmatched flexibility into the data center switching market.

Alan Weckel, Co-founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, said: “Nokia has long been a supporter of the open-source community, and its announcement of SONiC in support of its data center switching portfolio is a natural next step. This announcement reinforces Nokia’s commitment to providing its customers with innovative and adaptable solutions for the fast-evolving demands of data centers, from traditional IT workloads to cutting-edge AI applications.”

Josh Helm, Vice President of Global Network and Edge Offering Enablement at Kyndryl, said: “The seamless integration of open-source software with Nokia SR Linux, supported by a unified fabric management platform, gives Kyndryl the flexibility to drive IT modernization for our customers. By embracing open-source innovations, Kyndryl is strengthening our partnership with Nokia and our hyperscaler partners to deliver scalable and cost-efficient solutions.”

Scott Seger, Senior Vice President Infrastructure and Alliances from CBTS, said: “Nokia's announcement of SONiC support in its data center switching portfolio introduces a powerful alternative for enterprises building modern, efficient data center fabrics to support the growth of IT and AI workloads. We are seeing strong interest and traction for this approach, especially within our financial services client base.”

Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nokia's IP Networks Business Division, said: “We fundamentally believe in giving customers the choice to run their networks how they need to. It’s why we have always advocated open standards, and why we have built our solutions to support the option to run either a world-class vendor NOS like SR Linux or an open networking NOS like Community SONiC. This kind of flexibility gives customers permission to pursue one path while preserving their right to go another route should conditions change.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

