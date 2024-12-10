RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-12-10
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|575
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|575
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.808 %
|Lowest yield
|1.803 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.813 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-12-10
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,740
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,370
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.953 %
|Lowest yield
|1.947 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.957 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00
|Auction date
|2024-12-10
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,795
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|29
|Number of accepted bids
|16
|Average yield
|2.288 %
|Lowest yield
|2.270 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.299 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|88.33