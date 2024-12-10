RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-12-10
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927 
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln575 
Volume sold, SEK mln575
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield1.808 %
Lowest yield1.803 %
Highest accepted yield1.813 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2024-12-10
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,740
Volume sold, SEK mln1,370 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids7
Average yield1.953 %
Lowest yield1.947 %
Highest accepted yield1.957 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00


Auction date2024-12-10
Loan1063
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,795 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids29 
Number of accepted bids16 
Average yield2.288 %
Lowest yield2.270 %
Highest accepted yield2.299 %
% accepted at highest yield       88.33 




 