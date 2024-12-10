Tower Semiconductor Awarded by Semtech for Manufacturing Excellence and Partnership

In recognition of its superb performance and execution of CY2024 wafer shipments

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, has recognized Tower Semiconductor for Manufacturing Excellence and Partnership in Execution of CY2024 Wafer Shipments.

The award recognizes Tower’s ability to successfully ramp high volume products in its most advanced platform during a time of unprecedented demand for SiGe (Silicon Germanium) integrated circuits (ICs). SiGe ICs are crucial to meet the high demand in AI and data center applications.

Semtech and Tower have a long history of collaboration on advanced optical fiber solutions. They jointly hold a large market share of SiGe products for AI and data center applications that include transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), drivers, clock and data recovery (CDR) and active copper cable (ACC) components that make use of Tower’s leading edge SiGe platform and Semtech’s expertise in high-speed analog ICs.

“We recognize Tower for its manufacturing excellence and partnership,” said Asaf Silberstein, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Semtech. “Tower’s advanced SiGe solutions have been essential in enabling Semtech to develop and deliver leading-edge optical networking solutions to the market. Tower’s agility in scaling these technologies to high volumes during peak demand periods allows our joint customers to maximize the benefits of our close partnership.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Semtech, a leader in their space and a strong, long-standing partner for Tower," said Dr. Marco Racanelli, president, Tower Semiconductor. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnership, driving innovation and value to the benefit of our mutual customers."

For additional information about Tower Semiconductor's technology offering, please visit here.

