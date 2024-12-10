Planet 13 Celebrates Rodeo Week with Khalifa Kush 'Redferrin' Product Debut and a Star-Studded Event

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, is pleased to announce an exclusive launch event for Khalifa Kush “Redferrin” Concentrates and Vapes. The event will coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, bringing together cannabis innovation and country music culture in a one-of-a-kind celebration at the Planet 13 Superstore in Las Vegas.

The launch event will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Planet 13’s flagship location, 2548 W Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas.

Event Highlights

Redferrin Exclusive Appearance and Autograph Signing (2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.): Warner Music Nashville Country artist Redferrin, the inspiration behind the new Khalifa Kush product line, will be at Planet 13 for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with fans.





Meet and Greet with Rodeo star Leslie Smalygo (1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.): Winner of four rodeo events in 2024 including the Calgary Stampede, Leslie Smalygo will host an autograph signing and meet-and-greet session.





“Planet 13 is proud to expand our partnership with Wiz Khalifa and the Khalifa Kush team as we launch the “Yellow by Khalifa Kush” line, starting with a limited drop of ‘Redferrin’ Concentrates and Vapes,” said Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer for Planet 13. “This launch perfectly embodies the spirit of Planet 13. This ‘Cannabis Meets Country,’ collaboration is about blending award-winning products with the excitement of live entertainment – the Planet 13 calling card. As the ultimate cannabis and entertainment destination, Planet 13 is thrilled to welcome country music fans and rodeo enthusiasts during this year’s National Finals Rodeo."

‘Yellow by Khalifa Kush’ is the brand’s first line of products that pairs unique strains with up and coming artists for limited drops, starting with the uniquely talented country music star Redferrin, who began collaborating with Wiz Khalifa earlier this year. The “Redferrin” Concentrates and Vapes represent the latest addition to Planet 13’s curated lineup of premium cannabis offerings. Known for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Khalifa Kush products continue to set the standard in the industry, appealing to a diverse consumer base.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 28 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 32 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, industry-leading genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into additional markets in 2025 and beyond. The newly launched “Yellow by Khalifa Kush” is the brand’s first line of products that pairs unique strains with up and coming artists, available in limited drops in select markets only. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of an upcoming product debut and event. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.



