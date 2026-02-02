Planet 13 Launches New Rewards Program, Offering Customers Up to 6x Points on Every Purchase

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Planet 13 Rewards, a redesigned loyalty program that lets customers earn points on every purchase and redeem them like cash at checkout.

The program features three tiers—Insider, Prestige, and VIP—with earning rates that increase based on annual spend. All members start at the Insider tier, earning 2 points per dollar spent. As customers reach higher spend thresholds, they automatically unlock faster earning rates up to 6 points per dollar at the VIP level.

"We designed Planet 13 Rewards to be straightforward and genuinely rewarding," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "There are no complicated rules. You earn points, you spend them like cash. The more you shop with us, the faster those rewards add up."

Program Highlights:

Points convert directly to dollars at checkout, with 500 points worth $5 off and no limits on quantity of points redeemed per transaction. Members also receive a *free (*penny) item for their birthday, valid for 30 days. Points remain active as long as members make a purchase within any six-month period.

Tier placement is determined by calendar-year spending and takes effect each February 1. However, customers who reach a higher spend threshold during the year receive an immediate upgrade. Downgrades may only occur at the annual reset, protecting members' status throughout the year.

The program integrates with the Planet 13 mobile app, available on iOS and Android, where members can track points, view their tier status, and browse current promotions. Customers can also earn and redeem points in-store using their phone number or email.

Enrollment is free and open to all eligible customers at any Planet 13 location.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the loyalty program. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

