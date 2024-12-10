Company announcement no. 75

Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord Bank A/S

that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 23,674,933 shares, equal to 20.11% of the share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

