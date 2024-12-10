Troilus Announces Positive Environmental Study Results, Confirms Low Acidity and Natural Neutralizing Properties of Ore Zones

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce the results of a targeted research program at its copper-gold Troilus Project in north-central Quebec. The studies, a collaboration between Coalia, National Research Council of Canada, Lamont and Minesite Drainage Assessment Group (MDAG), reveal that the main ore zones at Troilus (J4, 87, and Southwest) show minimal potential for Acid Rock Drainage (ARD)—a process by which certain minerals, when exposed to air and water, can generate acidic water runoff. This assessment supports Troilus’s commitment to environmentally responsible development and strengthens the project’s profile as a sustainable operation.

Key Findings:

Low Risk of Acidic Drainage: Analysis of over 158,000 rock samples demonstrated that the main ore zones at Troilus contain a natural composition that neutralizes acidity. This inherent neutralizing ability significantly reduces the likelihood of acidic water runoff, helping to minimize the overall environmental impact.

Comprehensive Testing and Predictive Analysis: Using advanced testing, including acid-base accounting (ABA) and 3D modeling, the study evaluated 89 rock samples and 13 leach column subsamples from the key zones. Results confirmed the presence of minerals capable of counteracting potential acidity, further validating the low ARD risk at Troilus.

Confirmation with Years of Monitoring: These results and predictions are confirmed with the years of data accumulated during the former operation and the ensuing years of monitoring post-closure.

Commitment to Sustainability: The Troilus Project’s natural mineral composition offers a favorable foundation for sustainable development. These findings align with Troilus’s environmental stewardship objectives and support its intention to develop a responsible, low-impact mining operation.

Jacqueline Leroux, VP Environment & Permitting at Troilus commented, “The results from this study conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada are groundbreaking and provide evidence of the neutralizing characteristics of the rock at Troilus. The waste rock and historic data from the previous mining operation have provided us with a wealth of information that we can use to enhance our sustainable practices as we design for the future. Water quality is of utmost priority to us at Troilus and to our First Nations stakeholders. The key findings from this study indicate that the Troilus rock is not acid generating and does not require additional treatment thereby helping to minimize and mitigate the environmental footprint of the future operation. Besides the positive environmental outcome, this also has the potential to contribute to cost savings for the future operation since we will be able use the waste rock for other infrastructure projects, such as building roads and a liner will not be required for the tailings facility.”

Troilus has shared the results of this study with mining professionals and academics at peer reviewed technical conferences and workshops.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

