SerDes Market to Witness 8.13% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that SerDes Market size will attain the value of USD 1,421.23Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period (2024-2031). SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) technology plays a vital role in the conversion and migration of data from one location to another. This can be a stand-alone device or an integrated IP core that converts parallel data into serial format, acting as a serial transmitter. SerDes devices are widely used in data centres and information centres, where rapid data processing is critical. Global advances in communication infrastructure and digitization have led to an exponential increase in data production. More data needs to be transmitted faster while complying with data privacy laws in the SerDes industry. Data is now recognized as an asset for the world economy, generating billions of bytes per day. The complexity of SerDes device infrastructure has increased as more devices connect to the Internet. Manufacturers face challenges to meet end-users’ demand for high-speed data transmission To overcome these challenges, serial data communications such as Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) and Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) were designed to meet the high-performance efficiency.

5G Wireless Infrastructure Segment to Dominate Due to Design Challenges Posed by Thinner Devices

The 5G wireless infrastructure segment retained majority share in 2023, contributing around 67-69% of SerDes market share. The demand for SerDes technology in smartphones, laptops and televisions is rapidly increasing due to the design challenges posed by thinner devices with increased capacity. These challenges include efficient data transfer, energy consumption control and noise reduction. The number of global smartphone users is substantial, with an estimated 2.87 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2020, according to GSMA real-time reports, representing about 67.08% of the world’s population.

SerDes IP Core Segment is Growing Due to Reduced Power Consumption

The SerDes IP core segment is important in the SerDes market growth, as it provides the necessary infrastructure to facilitate high-speed data flow, which is essential in modern electronic systems. SerDes IP cores convert parallel data into sequential data streams, enabling high-speed data connections over long distances and reducing the number of data paths required. This capability is essential for receiving applications data including high performance computing (HPC), data centers and 5G networks. By combining multiple data channels into a single high-speed channel, the SerDes IP core helps reduce power consumption, which is important in power management in, especially mobile and IoT devices.

North America to Growing Owing to the Increasing Cloud Technologies

The North America region in the SerDes industry accounted for a share of USD 0.2 billion and is expected to grow significantly during the SerDes market forecast. This is due to the large number of SerDes vendors in the region, especially in the United States, such as Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, and Intesil (Renesas) and the second largest SerDes market share in Europe. Adoption of digital tools and cloud technologies is driving SerDes market trend in the region. Germany holds the largest market share in the European SerDes market, while the UK is showing rapid growth.

Drivers

Rising Demand for High-speed Data Communication

Increasing Adoption in Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure

Growth of Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

Restraints

High Development and Implementation Costs

Complexity in Integrating with Multi-standard Protocols

Limited Expertise in Designing for Advanced Nodes

Key Questions Answered in SerDes Market Report

What is the current market size?

Which is the dominating region in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the key trends of the market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for high-speed data communication, increasing adoption in data centers and cloud infrastructure), restraints (high development and implementation costs, complexity in integrating with multi-standard protocols), opportunities (growing applications in automotive and autonomous driving) influencing the growth of SerDes Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the SerDes Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the SerDes Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

