Becklar Positioned to Capitalize on Emerging Opportunities for Growth With Investment from Graham Partners

Ogden, Utah, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, a leading provider of comprehensive connected safety and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received an investment from Graham Partners (“Graham”), a private investment firm targeting high-growth, technology-driven businesses. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Becklar's mission to deliver enhanced safety, monitoring, and response technologies that empower businesses and individuals to protect what matters most. Becklar management and existing private equity partner BV Investment Partners welcome Graham as the new lead investor.

Becklar is recognized for its robust suite of products and services, including enterprise software and apps, IoT-enabled devices, and 24/7 professional monitoring solutions. With over 40 years of experience in fire & security detection, critical event monitoring, live video intervention, remote guarding, personal emergency response systems (PERS), and lone-worker safety, Becklar is recognized as a trusted partner in the safety and security industry. The company’s connected safety ecosystem, its patented AI-driven engagement platform, leading solutions suite, award-winning services, and broad network of eight central stations redundantly located throughout the U.S. and Canada, have earned them accolades for empowering individuals, families, and businesses with reliable and innovative safety solutions.

"Becklar’s investment from Graham Partners will fuel continued growth and innovation," said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar LLC. "This partnership will enhance Becklar’s ability to expand our reach with new technological innovations, increase our scale through acquisitions and further penetrate markets organically. We are excited to partner with Graham. Their experience, insights and resources will assist us as we continue to develop connected safety use cases and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers.”

Graham Partners brings a track record of helping growth-oriented companies focused on technological innovations in advanced manufacturing and industrial technology to achieve their full potential. By leveraging their strategic guidance, reach and operational experience, Becklar has the opportunity to deepen its penetration of markets and critical event monitoring use cases, accelerate innovation, acquire add-on and adjacent complementary businesses, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the safety and security technology landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Becklar and BV Investments,” said Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners. “Becklar’s industry-leading technology and commitment to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our mission to invest in high-growth companies that are making a meaningful impact.”

As a company committed to developing solutions to improve safety and security for a wide range of use cases, Becklar’s enhanced resources through this partnership will enable it to remain at the forefront of innovation and continue to deliver exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders. Under this new ownership, Becklar will continue to operate from its headquarters in Ogden, Utah with its current leadership team. The company remains dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers, while advancing its role as a leader in connected safety technologies and solutions platform.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the exceptional team at Becklar over the last few years to help scale the business, add new capabilities, and enter new markets. There is still a lot of opportunity to go after and Graham is a terrific new partner to help the Becklar team capture it,” said Justin Garrison, Managing Director at BV.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Choate served as the legal advisor to Becklar and BV on this transaction.

About Becklar LLC

Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world-class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise and individual customers across diverse industries, including video remote guarding, personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, personal health & safety, vitals monitoring and critical event response monitoring.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 160 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $6.2 billion, which differs from Regulatory Assets Under Management. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.5 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.