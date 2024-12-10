INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 45,759 shares for the total amount of EUR 114,397.50 (without brokerage fees).

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate bought back 45,759 of its own shares via the stock exchange according to Dutch auction principles, paying the established maximum price per share (EUR 2.50).

”The purpose of repurchasing shares is to reduce the company’s share capital by cancelling the shares acquired. Likely the company’s shareholders put a higher value on their shares, thus we ended up buying back fewer of our shares than we had planned,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

INVL Baltic Real Estate aimed to acquire up to 100,000 shares (1.2% of its authorized capital), at a maximum purchase price of EUR 2.50 per share.

The share buyback according to Dutch auction principles took place 4-10 December. The sum of EUR 250,000 was allocated for repurchasing shares, using part of a EUR 2.5 million reserve formed for that purpose.

The decision to begin a buyback of INVL Baltic Real Estate was made by the management company INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. The shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate approved the purchase of own shares and the terms for doing so in late April 2024.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 85 % to 100 % at the end of September 2024.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,300 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of September 2024 was EUR 45.59 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

