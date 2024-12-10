LeaseCrunch Announces Webinar to Offer Guidance for Navigating Year-End Lease Challenges

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, announces the upcoming webinar “2025 Game Plan: Advanced Year-End Lease Accounting” scheduled for December 17 at 1:00 p.m. CST. Designed for finance professionals and accountants, this session will provide critical tools and best practices to streamline year-end lease accounting.

With year-end accounting processes being more complex due to ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 standards, LeaseCrunch’s experts will guide attendees through the most challenging aspects of lease accounting compliance. The webinar will cover practical solutions to help organizations save time, reduce errors and remain audit-ready.

This session offers valuable insights for attendees to enhance their lease accounting expertise regardless of their experience level, including:

Addressing Impairments and Abandonments: Learn to handle these scenarios efficiently and confidently.

Navigating Complex Lease Relationships: Explore effective strategies for managing head leases, subleases and modifications.

Streamlining Year-End Preparations: Discover ways to optimize processes and ensure accurate financial reporting.



“We understand that year-end accounting can be stressful, especially with the complexities of the lease accounting standards,” says Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education and support at LeaseCrunch. “Our goal is to empower CPA firms and accounting teams with the tools and solutions they need to succeed.”

For more information and to sign up for the webinar, please visit the LeaseCrunch website.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 650 CPA firms and more than 26,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.

