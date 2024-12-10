AONDevices® Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Sensor Module in Collaboration with P-Logic Consulting

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices®, a leader in super-low-power edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of its AONix™ Edge AI Sensor Module, a revolutionary platform that sets new standards for intelligent, battery-operated edge AIoT solutions. Developed in collaboration with P-Logic Consulting and featuring sensor integration from InvenSense, a TDK group company, this compact 32mm x 32mm module addresses key challenges in edge AI adoption – high power consumption, integration complexity, and limited configurability – by providing a scalable, energy-efficient platform tailored to diverse applications. Its ability to deliver real-time AI performance in always-on, battery-operated devices makes it a timely and transformative solution to meet expanding market needs.

This innovation comes at a time when demand for battery-powered, intelligent devices is surging across industries, including consumer electronics (e.g., wearables and hearables), smart home automation, and beyond. According to market research, the global wearable technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, reaching $186.14 billion by 2030, while the smart home market, valued at $121.59 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $633.2 billion by 2032. These trends underscore the increasing importance of edge AI solutions that enable advanced functionality while optimizing power consumption, a critical factor for extending battery life in these compact, intelligent devices.

At its core, the AONix Sensor Module leverages the AON11xx processor family, designed specifically for super low-power, always-on AI processing, alongside P-Logic’s innovative hardware architecture. This combination enables real-time AI performance for battery-operated applications across diverse edge use cases. The module integrates TDK's premium MEMS sensors, including a digital microphone and IMU, ensuring precise acoustic and motion sensing. Enhanced configurations expand its capabilities with environmental sensors, an optical heart rate monitor, an LCD display, and a speaker, providing a versatile, energy-efficient platform for industries demanding low-power, battery-operated solutions.

Features of the AONix Edge AI Sensor Module

Edge AI Performance: Powered by the AON11xx AI processor family, delivering ultra-low-power AI inference for voice activation, pattern recognition, event detection, motion detection, and more – specifically optimized for always-on, battery-operated applications.

Integrated Sensor Fusion: Merges data from multiple sensors for context-aware insights and decision-making, optimized for power efficiency.

Seamless Connectivity: Features Wi-Fi, BLE, and Matter protocols, ensuring secure IoT integration for battery-powered devices.

Advanced Battery Management: Ensures optimal energy efficiency with safeguards against overcharging, over-discharging, and thermal issues, extending battery life in portable and remote applications.

: Ensures optimal energy efficiency with safeguards against overcharging, over-discharging, and thermal issues, extending battery life in portable and remote applications. Developer-Friendly Platform: Fully supported by AONx360™, AONDevices' ML platform, for rapid AI model development, debugging, and deployment for low-power, battery-operated environments.



High-Impact Applications

The AONix Edge AI Sensor Module is engineered specifically for low-power, battery-operated use cases, enabling intelligent solutions across multiple domains, such as:

Healthcare & Eldercare: Fall detection, voice-activated emergency response, designed for wearable, battery-powered devices.

Smart Home Security: Acoustic event detection and environmental monitoring for energy-efficient, battery-operated systems.

Industrial IoT: Predictive maintenance and equipment condition monitoring in remote or battery-constrained environments.

: Predictive maintenance and equipment condition monitoring in remote or battery-constrained environments. Environmental Sensing: Monitoring temperature, humidity, air pressure, and gas levels in portable and energy-efficient applications.

Leadership Perspectives

Mouna Elkhatib, CEO and CTO of AONDevices®, commented:

"The AONix Edge AI Sensor Module embodies our vision to revolutionize edge AI with intelligent, super-low power solutions that are optimized for battery-operated, always-on devices. Our partnership with TDK and P-Logic Consulting has enabled us to create a groundbreaking platform powered by the AON11xx processor family. Supported by the AONx360 platform, this module is set to redefine what’s possible in battery-operated edge AI solutions."

Adinor Puplampu, Founder and Principal Engineer of P-Logic Consulting, shared:

"This collaboration highlights the perfect synergy between AONDevices’ AI innovation and P-Logic’s expertise in hardware engineering. Together, we’ve tackled key barriers to edge AI adoption by prioritizing integration ease, power efficiency, and battery optimization. The result is a solution that empowers companies to focus on their applications without worrying about underlying technical complexities."

Sahil Ajay Choudhary, Head of Global Marketing and Strategy, IoT Sensors, at InvenSense, a TDK group company, added:

"Our partnership with AONDevices and P-Logic Consulting exemplifies our commitment to enabling intelligent, low-power solutions. By integrating TDK’s ultra-low power MEMS microphones and 6-axis MEMS motion sensors with the AON11xx processor family, we’re delivering cutting-edge, battery-efficient edge AI platforms tailored for portable applications."

Availability

The AONix Edge AI Sensor Module is available now through P-Logic Consulting's distribution network. Introductory packages include the main module and an engineering extension board, designed to accelerate development for low-power use cases. To learn more about the AONix Edge AI Sensor Module or to place an order, visit www.aondevices.com or www.p-logic.net or contact business@p-logic.net.



About P-Logic Consulting

P-Logic Consulting specializes in innovative electronic design and IoT integration, delivering practical engineering solutions optimized for energy-efficient, portable systems to accelerate product development.

About AONDevices

AONDevices, Inc. is a leader in super-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, redefining always-on, battery-operated devices. With cutting-edge chip architecture, lightweight neural networks, and RISC-V-based hardware, AONDevices delivers exceptional AI performance at ultra-low power.

Designed for OEMs, AONDevice's scalable solutions enable advanced features like wake word detection, voice commands, acoustic event recognition, gestures, motion tracking, and environmental context awareness. From personal devices and smart home systems to automotive technology, AONDevices empowers the creation of intelligent, energy-efficient, and privacy-focused products.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

