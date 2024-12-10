FORE Allocates $2.4 Million to Combat Overdose and Opioid Crisis Among Vulnerable Populations

New York, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opioid and overdose crisis continues to exact a heavy toll on at-risk populations across the United States. Among adolescents aged 13-18, overdose ranks as the third leading cause of death, with many of these deaths involving fentanyl poisoning and counterfeit pills. Furthermore, substance use disorder contributed to approximately 25% of pregnancy-related deaths nationwide in 2020. Against this concerning backdrop, the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is announcing $2.4 million in grants to address these pressing challenges. The funding will be allocated to eight organizations working to combat youth overdose, improve outcomes for families impacted by perinatal substance use disorder, and increase access to care for underserved communities.

“While recent reports suggest a decline in overall overdose deaths, the challenges remain significant and, in many cases, are intensifying among vulnerable populations,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE. “These grants are designed to provide critical resources where they are needed most to save lives and support families in crisis.”

Supporting Children and Adolescents

Boston Children’s Hospital : Receiving $402,626 to conduct a national survey on language used by youth to describe behaviors that put them at risk of fentanyl exposure, aiming to develop innovative screening tools and prevention strategies.

: Receiving $402,626 to conduct a national survey on language used by youth to describe behaviors that put them at risk of fentanyl exposure, aiming to develop innovative screening tools and prevention strategies. American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) : Awarded $399,999 to enhance adolescent care in emergency departments through developing improved protocols for treating opioid use disorder and administering life-saving medications like naloxone and buprenorphine.

: Awarded $399,999 to enhance adolescent care in emergency departments through developing improved protocols for treating opioid use disorder and administering life-saving medications like naloxone and buprenorphine. Opportunity Labs: Awarded $156,113 to develop strategies for K-12 schools to combat the youth overdose crisis, fostering safer environments for students nationwide.

Addressing Perinatal Substance Use Disorders

Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs (AMCHP) : Awarded $332,945 from FORE to help train maternal and child health providers to address perinatal substance use disorder, disseminate best practices, and address barriers to care through national trainings and a centralized resource database. This project is co-funded with the Perigee Fund.

: Awarded $332,945 from FORE to help train maternal and child health providers to address perinatal substance use disorder, disseminate best practices, and address barriers to care through national trainings and a centralized resource database. This project is co-funded with the Perigee Fund. Friends Research Institute: Receiving $74,953 to expand the “Doing Right By Birth” program, which aims to reduce unnecessary child welfare interventions and promote recovery through improved hospital reporting policies and health champion training.

Expanding Access to Treatment

National Council for Mental Wellbeing : Receiving $785,000 to develop a comprehensive workforce development toolkit for Peer Recovery Support Services professionals, addressing issues such as low pay, burnout, and limited career advancement. This toolkit will be piloted at 30 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics before its national launch.

: Receiving $785,000 to develop a comprehensive workforce development toolkit for Peer Recovery Support Services professionals, addressing issues such as low pay, burnout, and limited career advancement. This toolkit will be piloted at 30 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics before its national launch. The Health and Reentry Project (HARP) : Awarded $224,155 to support state Medicaid agencies in implementing evidence-based care for individuals with opioid use disorder transitioning out of prisons and jails.

: Awarded $224,155 to support state Medicaid agencies in implementing evidence-based care for individuals with opioid use disorder transitioning out of prisons and jails. Public Health Institute: Awarded $44,000 to improve access to medications for opioid use disorder in emergency departments nationwide through the Bridge program, building on previous funding from FORE.

About FORE

Founded in 2018, FORE is a private, national grant-making foundation committed to addressing the opioid crisis through patient-centered, evidence-based solutions. By funding diverse projects and convening stakeholders, FORE drives impactful change at the local, state, and national levels. Since its inception, FORE has awarded 113 grants totaling $45.3 million to 97 organizations. Follow FORE on X and LinkedIn for updates.