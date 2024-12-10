High Income Securities Fund Announces Results of Tender Offer

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) announced that its tender offer to purchase up to 10,675,000 of the Fund’s shares for cash at 98% of the per share net asset value (“NAV”) on the expiration date expired on December 9, 2024. Based on information provided by Equiniti, the depository for the tender offer, a total of 11,885,085 shares were validly tendered. As the total number of shares tendered exceeds 10,675,000 shares, approximately 90% of the shares tendered by each tendering shareholder will be accepted for payment at a price of $7.07 per share (98% of the NAV per common share of $7.21).

For information, please contact: InvestorCom LLC, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090.