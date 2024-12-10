Continuing Medical Education (CME) Industry Outlook 2024-2032: In-Depth Insights Into Growth Trends and Competitive Developments

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuing Medical Education Market by Delivery Method, Providers, Speciality, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global continuing medical education (CME) market size reached US$ 9.3 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.69% during 2023-2032.







At present, the rising occurrence of new infections and diseases that require updated medical knowledge for treatment represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the development of novel collaborative elements in medical education, along with shifting preference toward online education and CME programs, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Online education offers courses that are engaging and interactive and help users comprehend and retain knowledge with quality images, video, audio, and animation. Apart from this, the expansion of hospitals, medical institutes, and research centers is contributing to market growth.



Furthermore, governments of various countries are introducing different initiatives to provide quality education to professionals, which is also providing a thrust to market growth. Additionally, interactive education options and flexibility to continue learning as per the personal choice of healthcare professionals are driving the market. Moreover, considerable changes in medical practice to limit class hours and patient availability and increased diagnostic and management possibilities, coupled with advancements in technology, are bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined along with the profiles of the key players; AffinityCE, Afya Ltd., CME Outfitters LLC, CME Procedures LLC, Coursera Inc., Elsevier (RELX plc), EXCEL CME, HealthStream Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global continuing medical education (CME) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on delivery method, providers and speciality.



Breakup by Delivery Method:

Classroom Training

E-Learning

Regularly Scheduled Series

Journals

Others

Breakup by Providers:

NPOS

Publishing/Education Company

School of Medicine

Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System

Others

Breakup by Speciality:

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Orthopedic

Gastroenterology

Pediatric

Primary Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. How big is the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market?

5. What is the breakup of the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market based on the delivery method?

6. What is the breakup of the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market based on the providers?

7. What are the key regions in the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

