GoodTime Named a Workday Innovation Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodTime, a leader in human-centric AI for hiring, is excited to announce it has achieved its Design Approved badge from Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money . This partnership recognizes GoodTime’s ongoing commitment to driving value for enterprise customers and expanding its innovative solutions in talent acquisition.

Driving More Value for Enterprise Customers

By integrating with the Workday platform, GoodTime is better positioned to support the complex needs of large-scale talent acquisition teams. Joint customers will benefit from seamless, efficient hiring processes that are not only automated but also deeply human-centric, reflecting GoodTime’s philosophy of enhancing human capabilities through AI rather than replacing them.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Workday as an Innovation Partner,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime. “This collaboration with Workday allows us to orchestrate remarkable hiring experiences for enterprise clients, for both corporate and high-volume roles. This partnership is a natural fit as we continue to support their evolving needs in talent acquisition.”

Bringing Human-Centric AI to Organizations

GoodTime’s human-centric AI is designed to streamline the hiring process by automating up to 90% of interview management tasks, returning talent teams’ focus to essentially human efforts, and enhancing both candidate and interviewer experiences. Its AI-driven platform offers dynamic scheduling capabilities, intelligent interviewer selection, configurable automation, hiring data and insights, and more — all tailored to optimize hiring workflows and help enterprise talent teams achieve their ambitious goals.

GoodTime currently helps Workday customers like Zendesk, Zalando, Priceline, and GoodRx hire more efficiently while maintaining a world-class experience — for candidates and interviewers alike.

More information on GoodTime’s integration with Workday can be found on Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About GoodTime

GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional hiring experiences that consistently land you top talent.

Learn more at goodtime.io .

