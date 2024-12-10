Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 02nd to December 05th, 2024

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, December 10th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 02nd to December 05th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 02nd to December 05th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI02/12/2024FR0000125486207 45797,82830XPAR
VINCI02/12/2024FR0000125486110 18397,86110CEUX
VINCI02/12/2024FR00001254861 45897,80340TQEX
VINCI03/12/2024FR0000125486109 16597,22960XPAR
VINCI03/12/2024FR000012548659 39297,23480CEUX
VINCI03/12/2024FR00001254867 53097,23870TQEX
VINCI04/12/2024FR00001254862 33297,78010XPAR
VINCI04/12/2024FR00001254861 50497,85320CEUX
VINCI04/12/2024FR000012548655897,86290TQEX
VINCI05/12/2024FR00001254863 30598,31920XPAR
      
  TOTAL502 88497,6296 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 02 12 24 to 05 12 24vGB