PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Cambridge (UK), 10 December 2024 (18.00 CET): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has authorised a share repurchase programme with immediate effect. Under this programme, the company plans to repurchase common shares for a total amount of €1 million. The programme reflects the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth initiatives and market opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman of the Board, said, "We believe that our current stock price does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of our business and represents an attractive investment opportunity. The share repurchase programme underscores our confidence in the company's financial strength while creating long term shareholder value.”

Hybrid Software Group PLC intends to fund the share repurchase programme using existing cash balances on hand. The share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, depending on market conditions, share price, and other factors, with the timing and amount of repurchases to be determined by management.

The programme is expected to be executed over the next 12 to 24 months. The programme will be executed by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and based on the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 8 May 2024.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software , enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet , and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts





Floris De Ruyck Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53 Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group

Attachment