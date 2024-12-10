Baby Movement Monitors Industry Report 2024 - Under-the Mattress Monitors Segment is Set to Reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.7%

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Movement Monitors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Baby Movement Monitors was estimated at US$1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030.







The baby movement monitors market is expanding rapidly due to a convergence of factors including rising awareness of infant sleep safety, advances in wearable technology, and evolving parental expectations for real-time monitoring and peace of mind. Increased awareness about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and related sleep risks has heightened the need for monitoring solutions that can offer continuous reassurance during an infant's sleep. Many parents are increasingly interested in tools that provide proactive monitoring, as traditional baby monitors are often limited to audio or video without movement or breathing detection.



The progression of wearable technology has further propelled the market, as modern wearable devices are more advanced, comfortable, and capable of providing clinical-grade measurements of vital signs such as breathing rate and heart rate. Additionally, the integration of mobile applications meets the demands of tech-savvy parents who value the convenience of real-time alerts and data tracking from their smartphones, allowing them to stay informed about their baby's well-being from anywhere in the house or even remotely.



The desire for personalized and on-demand health insights has made baby movement monitors an attractive option for parents who wish to be closely connected to their child's health without the need for constant physical presence. Together, these factors are fueling robust growth in the baby movement monitors market, making these devices an indispensable component of modern infant care.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Baby Movement Monitors market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand).



Segments

Type (Under-the Mattress Monitors, Diaper Attachment Monitors, Smart Wearable Monitors, Other Types)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Under-the Mattress Monitors segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.7%. The Diaper Attachment Monitors segment is also set to grow at 9.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $267.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $303.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Baby Movement Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Infant Health and Safety Drives Growth in Baby Movement Monitors Market

Increasing Focus on SIDS Prevention Fuels Adoption of Baby Movement Monitoring Devices

Here`s How Advances in Wearable Technology Enhance Comfort and Accuracy of Baby Monitors

Rising Popularity of Connected Devices Supports Use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-Enabled Monitors

Increasing Demand for User-Friendly, Non-Invasive Monitors Boosts Product Innovation

Here`s How Mobile App Integration Allows Parents Remote Access to Monitoring Data

Focus on Reducing Parental Anxiety Drives Demand for Reliable and Safe Movement Monitors

Growing Popularity of Portable and Wearable Monitors Enhances Accessibility for Parents

Increasing Interest in Health Data Collection Supports Demand for Multi-Functional Monitors

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Hypoallergenic Materials Supports Market for Safe Baby Monitors

Rising Adoption of Baby Movement Monitors in NICUs Expands Applications in Healthcare

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

