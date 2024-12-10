Bion’s Ammonia Control and Recovery Technology Reaches Key Milestones

Billings, Montana, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced organic waste treatment and resource recovery technology, reported that independent lab results received last week indicate we are finished testing at our Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at Fair Oaks. Bion has submitted data to support an independent engineering report, and the Company is ready to proceed with final design and installation of full-scale commercial systems.

The ARS produces a high-value organic nitrogen fertilizer from the volatile ammonia freed up when biogas/ Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is produced in a methane digester from organic waste, such as animal manure, food, or food processing waste. The technology demonstration program has shown that the ARS can 1) isolate, stabilize, and upcycle ammonia from digester effluent at commercial scale, and 2) maintain steady-state operations under a wide range of operating conditions. Actual operating results for both ammonia recovery efficiencies and economics were significantly better than what had been modeled from our testing platform results at Buflovak.

The system’s enhanced performance and improved economics were not a complete surprise. We anticipated improvements as the ARS was scaled up from the Buflovak platform, not just from engineering and operating lessons learned, but also from giving the system more ‘headroom’ capacity. We expect more improvement as the ARS is sized up to full commercial scale. While engineering challenges are expected, Bion believes those risks are substantially mitigated because the ARS platform and the processes it uses perform better at larger scale. Over the next several months we intend to evaluate additional modifications we believe could dramatically reduce system capital costs and operating expenses.

Bion believes an independent engineering report, along with the OMRI fertilizer listing received at the end of August, will allow it to move forward with strategic relationships in the fertilizer industry. Bion is in ongoing discussions with several major distributors in the sector. There is clear demand for an OMRI Listed liquid nitrogen fertilizer, like Bion’s AB 10-0-0, and at a price point that supports Bion’s financial models. Organic fertilizer distributors are skeptical: they have been frustrated by past commitments to supply similar products that could not be delivered. However, Bion believes its 30+ years of experience dealing with animal waste, the thorough development and demonstration of its third-generation technology, along with the backing of a third-party engineering report and an OMRI Listing, will alleviate their concerns.

Agriculture and livestock manure are the largest source of ammonia in the U.S. today. Ammonia is difficult to capture once it has escaped to the environment, where it contributes to nutrient runoff and harmful (and increasingly toxic) algae blooms, groundwater contamination with nitrates, and PM2.5 emissions, small particulate air pollution. This is a worldwide problem and nitrogen output is already regulated in the EU. Bion’s ARS can capture over 85 percent of the ammonia in the waste stream and repurpose it into a value-added fertilizer that can now be transported to where it is needed and precision-applied when it is needed.

Large dairies concentrated in California’s Central Valley, most with biogas production, are already under fire from advocacy groups and regulatory agencies for ammonia and its impacts on groundwater and air quality. Bion has begun discussions with stakeholders in the Central Valley regarding circular ammonia and water recovery solutions. Bion’s solution could benefit dairy and biogas producers, as well as organic growers in the region, by recovering clean water and redirecting ammonia where needed. An independent engineering report is the next step in those discussions.

Craig Scott, Bion’s CEO, said, “Our Fair Oaks’ success caps over 12 years of R&D on our third-generation technology. That we achieved it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the support of our shareholders.

Despite the challenges we have faced, there have been some real bright spots: we are very optimistic about the future. Our technology doesn’t just work; it works better than we’d hoped. We have our OMRI Listing and there is clearly demand for products like ours. We have our initial supply slated for Stovall Ranches and we believe that supply could be significantly expanded by deploying standalone applications in other animal waste streams, as well as industrial sources that are now covered by our patents.”

Bion Environmental Technologies’ patented Ammonia Recovery System produces organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products and clean water from animal manure waste and other organic waste streams. It supports sustainable livestock and biogas production by improving economics and minimizing environmental impacts. Bion is focused on developing projects that provide ammonia control and resource recovery solutions for livestock production, including Stovall Ranches in Montana, and in the fast-growing renewable natural gas and clean fuels industry. See Bion’s website at https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘intend’, ‘think’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate(s)’ and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott, CEO

cscott@bionenviro.com

(406) 281-8178 (direct)



