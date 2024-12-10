Arabella Advisors Hires Janna Freed as Deputy General Counsel

Washington, DC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Janna Freed as its new Deputy General Counsel, effective November 18, 2024. Freed brings extensive experience in philanthropy, nonprofit operations, and nonprofit tax law to the role, bolstering Arabella’s ability to deliver outstanding service to its clients while managing risk and executing business goals effectively.

“I am delighted to welcome Janna Freed to Arabella Advisors as our Deputy General Counsel," said Michael Gordon, General Counsel of Arabella Advisors. “Janna’s deep expertise in nonprofit tax law and her impressive background advising mission-driven organizations make her a valuable addition to our team. Her leadership will enhance our legal and compliance capabilities as we continue to help clients drive meaningful social impact.”

In her new role, Freed will provide legal counsel and strategic support across Arabella’s lines of business, partnering with teams to ensure compliance, manage risk, and align legal strategy with business objectives.

"Joining Arabella Advisors is an incredible opportunity to help advance meaningful work in the philanthropic sector," said Janna Freed. “I look forward to working with Arabella’s talented teams to navigate complex legal challenges and advance the organization’s mission to enable clients to create lasting change.”

Freed joins Arabella Advisors from the Walton Family Foundation, where she served as Associate General Counsel, providing legal support for the foundation’s philanthropic initiatives. Prior to that, she held the role of Deputy General Counsel at New York Public Radio, where she oversaw a wide range of legal matters. Freed’s extensive experience advising nonprofits makes her uniquely equipped to support Arabella’s growing client base and evolving strategic needs.

###

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and is a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.