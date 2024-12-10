Center for Community Investment Announces Leadership Transition

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Center for Community Investment (CCI) announced that as of January 21, 2025, Founding Executive Director Robin Hacke will transition to a Senior Fellow role and Omar Carrillo Tinajero, a long-time staff member who currently serves as Director of Programs, will step into the position of Executive Director.

Since its founding, CCI has helped communities across the country create equitable, effective investment systems that can achieve their visions so all residents flourish. As CCI deepens its emphasis on network and influence activities--connecting and supporting people who are doing systems change and equity work in communities and finding new ways to shift thinking and influence practice about equitable community investment--Carrillo Tinajero is ideally suited to steward its next stage.

“After eight years of building a cadre of innovative practitioners and supporting the emergence of ‘bright spots’ that show the field inspiring examples of how things can be done differently, we are at a pivot point in the life of CCI,” said Hacke. “Omar is brilliant, with exceptionally good judgment, a successful track record of leading people and programs to impressive results, and the character and commitment to CCI to take the organization forward. I am excited to support him as he takes on this important role and to continue to work to build the capacity of community investment leaders as a CCI Senior Fellow.”

Starting in 2017 with his leadership of the Connect Capital initiative and continuing as Director of Programs, Carrillo Tinajero has been instrumental in developing and leading innovative community investment initiatives that have advanced housing, climate resilience, and equitable economic development efforts across the country. Prior to joining CCI, Carrillo Tinajero worked in housing, health, and community development policy in Oregon. He earned a Master in Urban Planning from Harvard and a Bachelor’s from Princeton University.

“I came to CCI because I was excited by the challenge of creating equitable investment systems that center the people and communities most impacted by structural racism,” said Carrillo Tinajero. “Robin’s leadership, vision, and dedication have generated a powerful movement of people and places who are ready and equipped to do things differently. Now we have the opportunity to significantly grow that movement. I look forward to continuing to partner with Robin as we take CCI’s work into the future.”

Under Hacke’s leadership, the organization grew from two to 16 staff members, built three ongoing leadership development programs, developed and facilitated 13 national and local programs, and secured funding from major national foundations. Over 120 innovative community development and finance practitioners have participated in CCI’s leadership development programs and are now advancing its approach in key roles in community development, housing, health, finance, philanthropic, and public sector organizations and agencies around the country. Across the country, alumni of CCI’s programs are using the organization's approach to make a significant difference in their communities--from Maine to Texas, Appalachia to Southern California, and dozens of states and regions in between.

Moving forward, Carrillo Tinajero will lead the organization’s expansion into new areas, such as climate and shared ownership, while building its network and increasing its influence in the field. As a Senior Fellow, Hacke will continue to work full-time at CCI, focusing on thought leadership, influence, and mentorship for program participants and the organization’s growing network.

"As a supporter of CCI since its inception, we have witnessed the organization grow and thrive under the vision of Robin and Co-Founder Marian Urquilla. Given the thoughtful and intentional focus on this transition, we are excited about the next chapter under Omar's leadership," said Monica Valdes Lupi, managing director of the Kresge Foundation’s Health Program.

The Center for Community Investment (CCI) at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors works to ensure that all communities, especially those that have suffered from structural racism and policies that have left them economically and socially isolated, can unlock the capital they need to thrive. Our work is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The California Endowment. centerforcommunityinvestment.org | @C4CInvest

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) accelerates philanthropy in pursuit of a just world. Continuing the Rockefeller family's legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA is a global nonprofit at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grantmakers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world's largest philanthropic service organizations and has facilitated more than $4 billion in grantmaking to more than 70 countries. RPA currently advises on and manages more than $600 million in annual giving by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for over 100 projects, providing governance, management, and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes. rockpa.org | @RockPhilanth