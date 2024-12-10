UMKC School of Law Announces New Master of Legal Studies Program

Kansas City, MO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are open for the new University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law Master of Legal Studies program. Courses will begin in Fall 2025. The 30-credit program is entirely online and designed to be part-time and asynchronous, ideal for working professionals.

The degree will be beneficial for people looking to deepen their legal knowledge without the commitment of pursuing a Juris Doctor degree. Those who work in fields such as human resources, health services or corporate compliance are especially suited to benefit from this program. A Master of Legal Studies degree can also help those who are looking to transition careers or further their impact.

“Many people need to know specific areas of law, but don’t have the time or desire to obtain a law degree,” said Jeff Thomas, program director and associate dean. “This program is designed to provide the information needed in a way that works for busy professionals looking for career advancement.”

Students can choose from four concentrations - health law, human resources law, compliance and general - and earn their degree in as little as two years, all without interrupting their careers. The UMKC program is the only program of its kind available in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska or Arkansas.

“This program is ideal for our region,” said Lou Mulligan, dean of the School of Law. “We’re a hub for numerous industries and growing at a rapid pace. This degree will help develop a flexible workforce suited to continue moving the Kansas City economy forward.”

