UMKC Honors Kansas City’s Leading Entrepreneurs at Annual Awards Ceremony

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City Henry W. Bloch School of Management Regnier Institute is honoring trailblazers who have reshaped science, society and finance at its 39th Annual Entrepreneur of the Year awards ceremony on Dec. 3 at the H&R Block Headquarters.

At Entrepreneur of the Year, UMKC will recognize four entrepreneurs and induct one honoree into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. The newest inductee will join a legacy of visionaries whose stories inspire students and visitors alike at the Bloch School.

Henry W. Bloch International Entrepreneur of the Year

J. Craig Venter | founder, chair and CEO of J. Craig Venter Institute

Venter, Ph.D., is a biologist and entrepreneur known for sequencing the first draft human genome and creating the first synthetic cell. Venter founded the J. Craig Venter Institute and has launched multiple biotech ventures with a current focus on advancing women’s health through genomics and artificial intelligence.

Kansas City Entrepreneur of the Year

Bloch Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame Inductee

Peter Mallouk | president and CEO, Creative Planning

Mallouk is president of Creative Planning, a wealth management firm overseeing more than $309 billion in assets. Mallouk is also a philanthropist focused on financial education and youth opportunity through organizations such as KC CAN! and Pathway Financial Education.



Marion and John Kreamer Award for Social Entrepreneurship

Father Justin Mathews | CEO of Reconciliation Services and founder of Thelma's Kitchen

Mathews is a nonprofit executive, Orthodox Christian priest and social entrepreneur. As CEO of Reconciliation Services and founder of Thelma’s Kitchen, Mathews leads efforts to heal economic and racial divides in Kansas City. Mathews also co-founded the Social Venture Studio, a four-month accelerator program for social entrepreneurs located in the Crossroads Arts District.

Student Entrepreneur of the Year

Shapree' Marshall | CEO and founder of A Traveled Path Homes

Marshall is a real estate entrepreneur and advocate working at the intersection of housing, healthcare and community development. As CEO and founder of A Traveled Path Homes, Marshall provides safe, stable housing for traveling healthcare professionals and essential workforce residents. Marshall launched the company in 2022 and has since secured a multi-year state lodging contract and national partnerships.

Prior to the awards ceremony, attendees will learn about UMKC students’ business ventures at the Student Venture Showcase.

The Entrepreneur of the Year awards ceremony not only honors individual achievements but reflects the university's enduring commitment to building Kansas City’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through the Bloch School and the UMKC Innovation Center, the university provides education, mentorship and resources that help startups launch, scale and thrive.



“At Bloch, we believe entrepreneurship is a mindset: one that challenges convention and builds something better,” said Dean Brian Klaas. “Our honorees embody that spirit.”



From early-stage funding to global expansion tools, UMKC empowers entrepreneurs to turn ideas into impact, fueling economic growth and community transformation across the region.

Henry W. Bloch, co-founder of H&R Block and one of Kansas City’s most influential entrepreneurs, maintained a lifelong connection to UMKC that went far beyond philanthropy. Though he only attended the university briefly when it was known as the University of Kansas City, Bloch saw immense potential in its business school and became its most passionate champion. His vision led to the creation of the Henry W. Bloch School of Management, a hub for entrepreneurial excellence in the region.

To sponsor Entrepreneur of the Year, contact Director of Major Giving Matt McDonough, mmcdonough@umkcfoundation.org, or Director of Development Tom Jones, thomas.jones@umkcfoundation.org. All proceeds from sponsorships and donations directly benefit the Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, as well as student and community programs.

Register to attend Entrepreneur of the Year.

Attachments