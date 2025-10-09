The University of Missouri-Kansas City Welcomes Record-Breaking Class

Kansas City, Mo, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City is celebrating its largest incoming class of first-time college students in university history. First-time enrollment has increased each of the last three years at UMKC, and this year grew by 2% over the prior year.

“This momentum is a testament to the energy and excellence of UMKC,” said Chancellor Mauli Agrawal. “Students know UMKC offers nationally recognized programs, powerful community connections and opportunities that reach far beyond the classroom. We are proud to welcome our largest class yet.”

UMKC is the university of choice for top-achieving students in Kansas City and beyond. As the city’s only Carnegie Research 1 institution, UMKC ranks among the nation’s top-tier research universities while remaining Kansas City’s largest fully accredited, comprehensive university.

Students benefit from programs that make students career-ready across nine of the top 10 U.S. News & World Report jobs. In addition, UMKC has gained national recognition in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Best Colleges in the U.S. For the second consecutive year, UMKC earned No. 1 in Student Experience, No. 1 in Social Mobility and No. 2 in Best Value among public universities in Missouri and Kansas.

Located in the heart of Kansas City, UMKC provides unmatched access to professional opportunities and cultural life. This fall, a new KC Streetcar stop at UMKC will connect students to internships, jobs and entertainment throughout the city.

The Fall 2025 class also reflects UMKC’s strength in opening doors for new generations. More than half (59%) of first-time college students are the first in their families to attend college. Transfer enrollment grew 5%, while new graduate domestic enrollment surged almost 9%. Overall, total UMKC enrollment grew 1 percent, to 14,904 students.

“At UMKC, we’ve embraced a student-centered approach,” said Kristi Holsinger, senior vice provost for student success. “Our strong enrollment growth reflects the innovative steps we’ve taken to reach and support students through creative marketing and recruitment strategies, deep partnerships with community organizations and high school districts, expanded scholarship opportunities and applied learning experiences that take full advantage of our great city. Combined with the strength of our academic programs and our newly achieved R1 research status, placing us among the top research universities in the nation, these efforts demonstrate our commitment to ensuring students not only choose UMKC, but also thrive here.”

To further support outstanding students, UMKC has added the new Blue and Gold Distinguished Scholarship Award, for students enrolling for Fall 2026 and beyond. This $7,500 annual award recognizes Missouri and Kansas students with exceptional academic records, expanding the university’s already robust merit-based scholarship portfolio.

With record-breaking enrollment and growing investment in student success, UMKC is building extraordinary momentum.

Schedule a Visit. Apply Now.

Experience Kansas City’s only Carnegie Research 1 university for yourself. Schedule a campus visit and one-on-one program consultation today.

High school seniors should apply early for admission. Competitive scholarship applications are due March 1, and FAFSA submissions should be completed by the Feb. 1 priority deadline.

Attachments