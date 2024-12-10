Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2024 totaled $166.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.3 billion. In November, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $314 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of November 30, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,296 Global Discovery 1,872 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,769 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,359 Global Equity Team Global Equity 358 Non-U.S. Growth 12,953 China Post-Venture 174 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,168 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,866 Value Income 17 International Value Team International Value 45,253 International Explorer 386 Global Value Team Global Value 29,430 Select Equity 343 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,541 Credit Team High Income 11,552 Credit Opportunities 273 Floating Rate 72 Developing World Team Developing World 4,246 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,231 Antero Peak Hedge 241 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,104 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 681 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 983 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 653 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 166,821

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $99.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

