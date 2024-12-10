Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2024 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2024 totaled $166.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.3 billion. In November, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $314 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of November 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$21,296 
Global Discovery 1,872 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,769 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,359 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 358 
Non-U.S. Growth 12,953 
China Post-Venture 174 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 5,168 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,866 
Value Income 17 
International Value Team  
International Value 45,253 
International Explorer 386 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 29,430 
Select Equity 343 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,541 
Credit Team  
High Income 11,552 
Credit Opportunities 273 
Floating Rate 72 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,246 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,231 
Antero Peak Hedge 241 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,104 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 681 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 983 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 653 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$166,821 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $99.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
