Press release

Date

11 December 2024

Anoto extends the subscription period for the ongoing rights issue until 19 December 2024

Anoto Group AB (the "Company" or "Anoto") hereby announces that the board of directors has decided to extend the subscription period for the ongoing rights issue until 19 December 2024, to provide more investors with the opportunity to access information about the Company's operations and offerings. The resolution to extend the subscription period also affects certain other dates related to the rights issue, including trading in subscription rights, trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares), the announcement of the outcome of the rights issue, and the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to continue until 16 December 2024 and trading in BTAs is expected to continue until 8 January 2025. The outcome of the rights issue is expected to be announced on or around 23 December 2024. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 16 January 2025.

As a result of the above, a supplementary prospectus will be published as soon as possible.

The prospectus

The prospectus prepared in connection with the rights issue (the “Prospectus”) is available on Anoto Group’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/financing-documents/, Bergs Securities AB's website, www.bergssecurities.se, and in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register, www.fi.se.

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 11 December 2024 at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Important information

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision. The complete Prospectus has been published and is available on the Company's website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/financing-documents/, Bergs Securities AB's website, www.bergssecurities.se, and in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register, www.fi.se. Any potential investment decision should, in order for an investor to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with the decision to participate in the Rights Issue, be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus. Investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety. This press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations. No subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares in Anoto have been registered, or will be registered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

Attachment