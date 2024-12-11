INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2025

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2025 in accordance with the following calendar:
18 March 2025 – audited financial reports and annual management report.
30 April 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2025.
20 August 2025 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual management report of 2025.
31 October 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com