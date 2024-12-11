INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2025

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2025 in accordance with the following calendar:
7 April 2025 – audited financial reports and annual management report.
30 April 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2025.
26 August 2025 – Net Asset Value and semi-annual management report for 6 months of 2025.
31 October 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt