INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2025

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2025 in accordance with the following calendar:

7 April 2025 – audited financial reports and annual management report.

30 April 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2025.

26 August 2025 – Net Asset Value and semi-annual management report for 6 months of 2025.

31 October 2025 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2025.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

