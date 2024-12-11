Tonner Drones Welcomes Longer-Term Shareholder

Schiltigheim, December 11th, 2024, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) was informed yesterday, 10th December, that a group of investors has reached an agreement with Jean Francois Ott, former management of Tonner Drones, to take over his shares in the company.

The group of investors was already involved in Tonner Drones in the last months and is still involved to support and finance the company. They are familiar with the management and its policies. The investors support the new strategy, and they recognize the potential of Tonner Drones. One of the investors has built up a stake of 15 million shares. This investor has indicated that he has a longer-term vision for this stake of over 5%.

Jean Francois Ott, former President of the board, notified the company that he does not hold any more shares in Tonner Drones after this agreement.

Tonner Drones is pleased that this selling pressure has now been removed from the market. Following the Settlement Agreement signed in September and approved by shareholders in October, mister Ott was allowed to sell a maximum of 8% of the daily volume.

"I feel honoured to feel the support from shareholders who recognize the potential of Tonner Drones." said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "Since my arrival, it has always been my goal to limit dilution and selling-pressure to a minimum. Today we take another important step towards a promising future for Tonner Drones, creating the conditions to create value for shareholders."

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

