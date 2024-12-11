TCM Group A/S: Financial calendar 2025

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 199/2024

Tvis, 11 December 2024

Financial calendar 2025

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

28 February 2025 Interim report Q4 2024 and Annual report 2024

18 March 2025 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

9 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

21 May 2025 Interim report Q1 2025

20 August 2025 Interim report Q2 2025

25 November 2025 Interim report Q3 2025

26 February 2026 Interim report Q4 2025 and Annual report 2025

9 April 2026 Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

