Business Credit Cards Market Forecast to Exceed USD 52.2 Billion by 2029

The Business Credit Cards Market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 52.28 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.80%. The business credit card market has witnessed significant growth due to a variety of key factors, including increasing adoption of digital payment methods, the growing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the expansion of corporate spending capabilities.





The North American market is currently the leading market in the global business credit card industry. The dominance of North America, particularly the United States, can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the high adoption rate of credit cards, a favorable business environment, technological advancements, and the presence of major financial institutions and credit card networks.

North America, especially the United States, has a robust and diverse business landscape, with a significant number of small, medium, and large enterprises spanning a variety of industries. The large number of small businesses (SMBs) and corporations in the region creates a high demand for business credit cards. SMBs are rapidly adopting credit cards to manage daily expenses, build business credit, and earn rewards, while large enterprises rely on corporate credit cards for more complex expense management and global operations.

The U.S. is home to millions of small businesses, and with the ongoing trends of entrepreneurship and digital transformation, small business credit cards have gained substantial traction. As of recent years, over 30 million small businesses operate in the U.S., which has significantly contributed to the growth of the business credit card market in North America.



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays Bank PLC

American Express Banking Corp

Capital One Financial Corporation.

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo and Company

U.S. Bancorp

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Open-Loop Card

Closed-Loop Card

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Kuwait Egypt

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $52.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

