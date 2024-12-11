Yogurt Drink Market to reach $99.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The yogurt drink market valuation is predicted to cross USD 99.3 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Over the last decade, the market has experienced substantial growth, fueled by a shift in consumer preferences toward convenient, healthy, and functional beverages. Once considered secondary to sugary sodas and carbonated drinks, yogurt drinks market have gained recognition as a nutritious alternative, particularly among health-conscious individuals. As health trends continue to shape consumer behavior, there has been a significant rise in the demand for probiotic-rich beverages, especially those enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

The packaging aid in the yogurt drink market, with bottles being the most popular choice. Valued at USD 27.9 billion in 2023, the bottle segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032. Bottles are favored for convenience and portability, making them ideal for consumers with busy lifestyles. They are widely available in supermarkets and convenience stores, which cater to on-the-go consumption. Additionally, the resealable feature of bottles enhances their attractiveness, allowing consumers to enjoy them at their own pace.

The flavored yogurt drink segment is a major contributor to this growth, valued at USD 44 billion in 2023 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032. Consumers' desire for diverse and indulgent flavors has made flavored yogurt drinks the leading segment in the market. While traditional flavors remain popular, there is a growing interest in exotic options that appeal to adventurous palates. The introduction of functional flavors that combine health benefits with unique tastes is also gaining traction, further stimulating yogurt drink market demand.

U.S yogurt drink market is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion in 2023, with an anticipated growth rate of 6.8% CAGR. The U.S. market has witnessed considerable growth, driven by a shift toward healthier beverage options and a greater acceptance of functional foods. As awareness of the health benefits of probiotics and other immunity-boosting ingredients increases, yogurt drinks have gained popularity among a wide demographic, including health enthusiasts, families, and busy professionals. The convenience of yogurt drinks also caters to the demand for quick, nutritious snacks or meal replacements, making them particularly appealing to those with fast-paced lifestyles.

