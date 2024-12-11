NFN8 Group Discusses Its Unique Digital Asset Mining Equipment Purchase & Buyback Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset creation company NFN8 Group offers a unique Equipment Purchase & Buyback Program. This innovative concept, helmed by CEO Josh Moore and COO Cory Rodriguez, prioritizes getting clients involved with the company’s mission while offering them a fixed monthly cash flow.

At its core, NFN8 Group is a multifaceted corporation that mines Bitcoin. The company uses specialized supercomputers housed in company-owned data centers to do so. It started from humble beginnings and has since evolved into a multimillion-dollar organization that offers individual clients, large corporations, family trusts, and a variety of other entities an opportunity to join the booming Bitcoin mining industry.

It is important to note that NFN8 Group is not in the business of accumulating Bitcoin. Instead, it mines Bitcoin and converts it into U.S. dollars through strategic transactions, then reinvests the earnings into purchasing more equipment. This is just one aspect that makes what NFN8 Group provides unique in comparison to other digital asset companies.

For those looking to explore and enter the digital asset and mining space, NFN8 Group offers accessibility through its Purchase & Buyback program. This innovative approach provides clients with a seamless way to adapt to the evolving economic landscape. As the global economy increasingly embraces digitalization, Bitcoin is becoming more integrated into financial systems and is reshaping how value is stored, transferred, and accessed worldwide.

Through the program, clients can purchase complex digital asset mining equipment from NFN8 Group, which operates it in their own data centers to mine Bitcoin efficiently. The “Buyback” portion of the program refers to the fact that NFN8 Group quite literally buys back the equipment from its clients through a lease agreement, which provides cash flow set over a specific, fixed timeframe. This unique layout avoids ownership dilution while delivering a significant upside to all parties. It also means equipment is recycled in an effort to curb environmental factors and further reduce costs. With this, NFN8 Group ushers individuals into the world of digital asset mining.

What clients can expect when signing up for the program is a comprehensive package that includes a purchase agreement for a one-time price, covering NFN8's proprietary computer system. This purchase encompasses not only the computer equipment but also the associated software as well as services like assembly, transportation, testing, maintenance, power, operation, data center warehousing, monitoring, insurance, and updates for the entire lifespan of the equipment. Clients will also receive a bill of sale and a lease agreement for the Mining Farm, which outlines a fixed lease payment for the lease term and includes a repurchase clause.

To learn more about NFN8 Group’s Purchase & Buyback program, check out the company’s detailed brochure .

About NFN8 Group

Founded in late 2016, NFN8 Group has established itself as a leader in the bitcoin mining industry. Leveraging a unique sale/leaseback program, proprietary software, and extensive in-house equipment, the company offers accredited investors a fixed monthly cash flow. By combining deep industry expertise with innovative strategies, NFN8 Group continually reinvests in its mining infrastructure to drive long-term growth.

