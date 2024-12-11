Croatia Gambling Market Forecast, 2030: Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Competitive Benchmarking, and SWOT Analysis with Strategic Recommendations

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia Gambling Market | Forecast, Segmentation, Outlook, Industry, Trends, Share, Size, Value, Analysis, Growth, Companies & Revenue | Market Forecast by Type, Channel Type and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Croatia's Gambling Market has experienced growth in recent years, attributed to the country's initiative to enhance household internet speeds to 100 Mbps as part of the National Plan for Broadband Development 2021-2027.



According to the research, Croatia Gambling Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2024-2030. Supported by the Croatian Integrated Territorial Program 2021-2027, urbanization aims to promote sustainable urban development, potentially improving access to technology, including the Internet. This could enhance online gambling opportunities, allowing gambling operators to reach a wider audience.



Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of secure cryptocurrencies is significantly boosting confidence levels in Croatia's online gambling sector, with expectations of surpassing annual revenues of $567.5 million by 2027. Consequently, with relaxed regulations and a growing interest in online gaming, entertainment gambling is anticipated to be widely embraced in the coming years.



Visiting tourists primarily drive in-person casinos, while lotteries and sports betting are predominantly enjoyed by the locals. In January 2023, Croatia joined the Schengen zone, removing border checks for many European tourists upon entry. Also, the country's transition from the kuna to the euro has simplified transactions for visitors from the eurozone. This contributed to a record-breaking 20.6 million tourist arrivals in 2023. In the forthcoming years, this initiative is expected to enhance the tourism sector and consequently, strengthen the gambling market in the country.



Croatia Gambling Market Share

Market Segmentation by Type



In 2023, the gambling market in Croatia saw a significant contribution from the casino industry, accounting for a major share of the overall revenue owing to the growth of integrated resorts, combining casinos with hotels and entertainment facilities. Moreover, the rising number of tourists in the country have further boosted the casino market due to their preference to play casino games such as blackjack and roulette.



Market Segmentation by Channel Type



Land-based acquired the highest revenue share in the gambling market of Croatia and further, it is expected to have dominance in the market revenue share owing to the presence of over 2,000 betting shops across the country. Also, top players in the industry such as Super Sport and Hattrick-PSK generate the majority of their revenue through betting shops and casinos.



Croatia Gambling Market Segmentation

Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report:

Croatia Gambling Market Overview

Croatia Gambling Market Outlook

Croatia Gambling Market Forecast

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

SWOT Analysis

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Croatia Gambling Market Overview

3.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, 2020-2030F

3.2 Croatia Gambling Market-Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Croatia Gambling Market-Porter's Five Forces



4. Croatia Gambling Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Croatia Gambling Market Trends & Evolution



6. Croatia Gambling Market Overview, By Type

6.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Type, 2020-2030F

6.1.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, By Sports Betting, 2020-2030F

6.1.2 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, By Casino, 2020-2030F

6.1.3 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, By Lottery, 2020-2030F

6.1.4 Croatia Gambling Market Volume, By Others, 2020-2030F



7. Croatia Gambling Market Overview, By Channel Type

7.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Channel Type, 2020-2030F

7.1.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, By Online, 2020-2030F

7.1.2 Croatia Gambling Market Revenues, By Land-Based, 2020-2030F



8. Croatia Online Gambling Market Overview, By Type

8.1 Croatia Online Gambling Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Type, 2020-2030F

8.1.1 Croatia Online Gambling Market Revenues, By Sports Betting, 2020-2030F

8.1.2 Croatia Online Gambling Market Revenues, By Casino, 2020-2030F

8.1.3 Croatia Online Gambling Market Revenues, By Lottery, 2020-2030F

8.1.4 Croatia Online Gambling Market Revenues, By Others, 2020-2030F



9. Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Overview, By Type

9.1 Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Type, 2020-2030F

9.1.1 Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Revenues, By Sports Betting, 2020-2030F

9.1.2 Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Revenues, By Casino, 2020-2030F

9.1.3 Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Revenues, By Lottery, 2020-2030F

9.1.4 Croatia Land-Based Gambling Market Revenues, By Others, 2020-2030F



10. Government Tax and License Fee on Gambling



11. Croatia Gambling Market Key Performance Indicators



12. Croatia Gambling Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Croatia Gambling Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Type, 2030F

12.2 Croatia Gambling Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Channel Type, 2030F



13. Croatia Gambling Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Croatia Gambling Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2023

13.2 Croatia Gambling Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical and Operating Parameters



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Hattrick-PSK Limited Liability Company

14.1.1 SWOT Analysis: Hattrick-PSK Limited Liability Company

14.2 Hrvatska Lutrija d.o.o.

14.2.1 SWOT Analysis: Hrvatska Lutrija d.o.o.

14.3 Germania Sport limited liability company

14.3.1 SWOT Analysis: Germania Sport limited liability company

14.4 Favorit Sportska Kladionica

14.4.1 SWOT Analysis: Favorit Sportska Kladionica

14.5 Supersport

14.5.1 SWOT Analysis: Supersport

14.6 MaxBet Entertainment Group PLC

14.6.1 SWOT Analysis: MaxBet Entertainment Group PLC

14.7 Top Games d.o.o.

14.7.1 SWOT Analysis:Top Games d.o.o.

14.8 Mozzartbet

14.8.1 SWOT Analysis: Mozzartbet



15. Key Strategic Recommendations

