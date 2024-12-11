INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Rentokil (NYSE: RTO) shareholders with substantial losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating alleged securities fraud claims on behalf of Rentokil shareholders (NYSE: RTO) who held their shares between December 1, 2023, and September 10, 2024, and experienced substantial losses.

Rentokil is a UK-based pest control company that acquired Memphis-based company Terminix in 2022. On September 11, 2024, Rentokil disclosed that its trading performance was declining, attributing the issue to “execution problems” rather than a broader market trend. Following this news, the price of Rentokil fell by 21%.

