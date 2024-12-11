Parsons Awarded Contract to Support Caltrans Transportation Facilities

CHANTILLY, Va. , Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has selected the company to perform professional and technical services. This $23 million contract will provide “as needed” engineering and inspection services for structure construction projects in Caltrans Districts 1, 2, and 3-North.

“Parsons has worked with the Caltrans for decades to improve California’s transportation system and provide greater mobility throughout the state,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “With multiple high-profile events coming in the near future, including the Olympics and World Cup, Parsons is ready to support California in ensuring the infrastructure is in place to allow for an efficient, safe, and positive experience.”

Parsons has performed similar services for Caltrans since 2007, providing construction engineering and inspection services for bridge rehabilitation projects, new bridge construction projects and retaining walls. The project will improve the State transportation system, including roadway rehabilitation, construction of new facilities, and widening, realigning and relocating existing facilities.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

