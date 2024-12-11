Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2024.

“We achieved sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with increased sales in both Integrated Circuits (IC) and Flat Panel Displays (FPD),” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “IC growth was driven by strong high-end sales, particularly in the US, while FPD was led by mainstream demand. Photomask demand trends were favorable as we ended the year and we are cautiously optimistic that these trends will continue into 2025, driven by megatrends such as AI, supply chain regionalization, and edge computing. We believe our competitive advantages and market leadership will allow us to grow along with the photomask market growth trajectory. Combined with financial discipline to expand margins and improve cash flow, we are well positioned to continue growing profitably and creating shareholder value.”

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue was $866.9 million, down 3% from the previous year.
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $130.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared with $125.5 million, or $2.03 per diluted share in 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $127.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared with $126.0 million, or $2.04 per diluted share in 2023.
  • IC revenue was $638.1 million, down 2%.
  • FPD revenue was $228.8 million, down 5%.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $261.4 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $130.9 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue was $222.6 million, down 2% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $33.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with $44.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with $37.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $31.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.
  • IC revenue was $163.7 million, down 1% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially.
  • FPD revenue was $58.9 million, down 7% from the same quarter last year and up 7% sequentially.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $68.4 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $43.2 million.
  • Cash and Short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $640.7 million, and Debt was $18.0 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $208 million and $216 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.43 and $0.49 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2024, the company had approximately 1,878 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 October 31, July 28, October 31, October 31, October 31,
  2024   2024  2023  2024   2023 
          
Revenue$222,628  $210,984 $227,473 $866,946  $892,076 
          
Cost of goods sold 140,326   135,846  142,591  551,000   555,914 
          
Gross Profit 82,302   75,138  84,882  315,946   336,162 
          
Operating Expenses:         
          
Selling, general and administrative 21,008   19,436  16,731  77,760   69,458 
          
Research and development 5,285   3,555  3,367  16,576   13,654 
          
Total Operating Expenses 26,293   22,991  20,098  94,336   83,112 
          
Other operating (loss) gain (182)  1  -  (92)  - 
          
Operating Income 55,827   52,148  64,784  221,518   253,050 
          
Non-operating (loss) income, net (1,034)  10,145  18,660  25,897   16,896 
          
Income Before Income Tax Provision 54,793   62,293  83,444  247,415   269,946 
          
Income tax provision 14,568   14,124  20,288  63,567   70,312 
          
Net Income 40,225   48,169  63,156  183,848   199,634 
          
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,356   13,781  18,545  53,160   74,149 
          
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$33,869  $34,388 $44,611 $130,688  $125,485 
          
Earnings per share:         
          
Basic$0.55  $0.56 $0.73 $2.12  $2.05 
          
Diluted$0.54  $0.55 $0.72 $2.09  $2.03 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
          
Basic 61,863   61,815  61,290  61,726   61,139 
          
Diluted 62,456   62,414  62,067  62,391   61,755 
          


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
 October 31, October 31, 
  2024  2023 
     
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$598,485 $499,292 
Short-term investments 42,184  12,915 
Accounts receivable 200,830  194,927 
Inventories 56,527  49,963 
Other current assets 33,036  28,353 
     
Total current assets 931,062  785,450 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 745,257  709,244 
Other assets 35,740  31,527 
     
Total assets$1,712,059 $1,526,221 
     
     
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt$17,972 $6,621 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 165,839  178,602 
     
Total current liabilities 183,811  185,223 
     
Long-term debt 25  17,998 
Other liabilities 47,464  47,391 
     
Equity:    
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,120,864  975,008 
Noncontrolling interests 359,895  300,601 
Total equity 1,480,759  1,275,609 
     
Total liabilities and equity$1,712,059 $1,526,221 
     


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Year Ended
 October 31, October 31,
  2024   2023 
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$183,848  $199,634 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 82,805   80,835 
Share-based compensation 13,890   8,001 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (19,099)  13,706 
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 261,444   302,176 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (130,942)  (131,295)
Purchases of short-term investments (100,558)  (20,192)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 72,836   47,537 
Government incentives 2,229   2,522 
Other (30)  (117)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (156,465)  (101,545)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayments of debt (6,621)  (18,439)
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,916   1,248 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (3,025)  (1,302)
    
Net cash used in financing activities (7,730)  (18,493)
    
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,127   (2,680)
    
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 99,376   179,458 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 501,867   322,409 
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$601,243  $501,867 
    


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to Non-GAAP Net income and
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months endedYear Ended
 October 31, July 28, October 31, October 31, October 31,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
          
GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$33,869  $34,388  $44,611  $130,688  $125,485 
FX (gain) loss 7,758   (4,068)  (13,234)  (2,168)  (2,466)
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss (1,936)  914   3,437   477   317 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above (2,637)  681   2,431   (1,407)  2,676 
Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$ 37,054  $ 31,915  $ 37,245  $ 127,590  $ 126,012 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 62,456   62,414   62,067   62,391   61,755 
          
          
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.54  $0.55  $0.72  $2.09  $2.03 
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above 0.05   (0.04)  (0.12)  (0.04)  0.01 
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share$ 0.59  $ 0.51  $ 0.60  $ 2.05  $ 2.04 
          