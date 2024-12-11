Nusano to Host Virtual KOL Panel Discussion on December 17, 2024 Previewing the Year Ahead in Radioligand Therapy (RLT)

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) panel discussion on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET to preview the year ahead in radiopharmaceuticals. Interested participants can register here .

The moderated discussion will feature Elcin Zan, MD (Cleveland Clinic) and Brian Zeglis, PhD (Hunter College), who will discuss emerging trends shaping the radioligand therapy (RLT) landscape, including the latest advancements and exciting developments on the horizon for 2025.

The educational event is designed to be of interest to investors, emerging biotech companies, and all interested in learning more about how radiopharmaceuticals are changing the way cancers are detected and treated.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal discussion, offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with the experts.

About Elcin Zan, MD

Elcin Zan, MD is dual board-certified radiologist specializing in neuroradiology and nuclear medicine. She currently serves as Chair of the Division of Nuclear Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. Prior to her current role, Dr. Zan worked in Molecular Imaging and Therapy at Weill Cornell Medicine, and as the Director of Nuclear Theranostics at NYU Langone Health.

About Brian Zeglis, PhD

Dr. Brian Zeglis is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Hunter College, New York. His research focus is biochemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry and radiochemistry. Dr. Zeglis received his BA from Yale University and a PhD from the California Institute of Technology. He completed a postdoc at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The research in the Zeglis Laboratory at Hunter focuses on the design, synthesis, preclinical validation, and clinical translation of novel pharmaceuticals for the imaging and therapy of disease, particularly cancer. In most, if not all of its work, the members of the Zeglis Laboratory work closely with their fellow collaborators in the Department of Radiology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens in 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts: