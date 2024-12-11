Blink Charging UK and Norfolk County Council to Deliver Next Phase of On-Street EV Charging in Norwich

London, UK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging UK (“Blink” or the “Company”), a wholly owned granddaughter company of Blink Charging Co., a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the Company has entered into the next phase of its collaboration with Norfolk County Council to support the region's transition to a greener future. Between now and February next year, 12 locations will have 22 electric vehicle charging stations, bringing the total to 46 charging stations across the Norwich area.

Following a contract win in early 2023, Blink Charging UK has been delivering accessible on-street EV charging stations across Norwich, providing much-needed infrastructure to residents who own electric vehicles.

To date, 24 Blink EV chargers have been installed in residential areas throughout Norwich, making sustainable transport more convenient for those without private driveways or off-street parking. The collaboration has been instrumental in the Council’s wider plan to increase EV adoption, reduce emissions, and build out necessary EV infrastructure.

"We are ambitious for a greener and cleaner future for Norfolk and having the right infrastructure in place is vital for helping people move to an electric vehicle,” said Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure, and transport. “It is projects like this that ensure Norfolk is fit for the future, and our public consultation has shown that having access to public chargers near to where people live is more important than provision elsewhere on the network, particularly for those residents that do not have their own private driveways.”

Of the chargers already in place, 19 are connected and available. Early data shows that these have contributed to 3086 kWh of power used, equating to 10,801 miles (17382.48 KM) and 2607,372 Kg of CO2 saved.

Blink Charging UK is committed to ensuring Norwich becomes a model for urban EV charging solutions in the UK, supporting Norfolk County Council’s vision for a cleaner, greener transport network.

"Our partnership with Norfolk County Council demonstrates how a strong collaboration can help cities such as Norwich build the infrastructure needed to support the growing number of electric vehicle users,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Blink Charging UK. “We are excited to continue rolling out state-of-the-art chargers to ensure drivers have convenient, reliable access to chargers close to home, which is key to accelerating and supporting the shift to EVs."

Residents in the areas where new chargers are being installed will receive advanced notification of the installation dates and a formal public information notice will be published prior to any work starts.

Some parking restrictions adjacent to the charging stations may be reviewed to maximise access to the new chargers. Any proposed changes will undergo statutory consultation with residents before finalisation.

The latest chargers to be installed will include floor-mounted 22kW fast chargers and 50-100kW rapid chargers, ideally suited for residential on-street locations.

About Blink Charging UK

Blink Charging UK is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Committed to helping the UK transition to sustainable transport, Blink provides accessible and reliable charging options for communities, businesses, and government projects across the country. Learn more at https://blinkcharging.com/en-gb.

About Blink Charging Co.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266