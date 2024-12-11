Edible Vaccines Industry Outlook to 2028 & 2033: Worldwide Revenues Set to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Vaccine Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edible vaccine market size has grown strongly in recent years. It has grown from $8.04 billion in 2023 to $8.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to advancements in genetic engineering, challenges associated with traditional vaccines, progress in biopharming, a growing focus on global immunization efforts, and increased funding and support from governments.



This edible vaccine market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the edible vaccine market in 2023.







The edible vaccine market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for pandemic preparedness, advancements in plant biotechnology, heightened public awareness and acceptance of genetically modified foods, efforts to address cold chain challenges, and integration with food security initiatives. Key trends anticipated during this period include expansion into animal health, greater utilization of biopharming, personalized nutrition and vaccination approaches, a focus on sustainability and green vaccines, and the development of multi-antigen edible vaccines.



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the edible vaccine market in the coming years. For instance, in March 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a U.S.-based public health agency, reported that the number of tuberculosis cases increased from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, marking a rise of 1,295 cases. Additionally, the incidence rate per 100,000 people rose from 2.5 in 2022 to 2.9 in 2023. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases is a significant driver of the edible vaccine market.



Key companies in the edible vaccine market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as oral cholera vaccines (OCVs), to address the global cholera crisis. For example, in August 2024, Bharat Biotech International Limited, an India-based biotechnology company, launched Hillchol, an oral cholera vaccine with several advantageous features. This live-attenuated vaccine induces both systemic and mucosal immune responses, offering protection against cholera. Hillchol is notable for its ease of administration and the fact that it does not require cold storage, making it suitable for use in resource-limited settings. Additionally, it provides long-lasting immunity with just a single dose.

1) by Type: Inactivated Vaccines; Subunit Vaccines; Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Other Types

2) by Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

3) by Application: Medical Care; Livestock; Aquaculture; Agriculture; Other Applications

4) by End User: Adults; Pediatrics; Animals



Key Companies Profiled: Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co. Inc.; Sanofi SA; GSK plc



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

