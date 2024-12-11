Growth Trends in the Same Day Delivery Industry, 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Amazon.com, Aramex, Deutsche Post, Dropoff, Econo-Courier, and FedEx Corporation Amongst Others

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same Day Delivery Market by Service and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an analysis of the key same day delivery market trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on service, mode of transportation, application, and end-user.



The global same day delivery market size reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 26.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during 2023-2032.

The market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing user expectations, rising demand for enhanced convenience among individuals, rapid e-commerce growth and expansion, significant technological advancements in logistics and delivery, rapid urbanization and population density.

Same Day Delivery Market Trends

Rising Consumer Expectations and Demand for Convenience



On 26 March 2024, Amazon launched same-day prescription delivery in New York and Los Angeles for enhanced user satisfaction. The company plans to expand the offering to more than a dozen cities by the end of the year. To speed up deliveries, the company is using new and smaller facilities that are stocked with the most common prescription medications for acute conditions.



The industry is expanding due to rising user expectations and the need for improved shopping ease. People are looking for delivery choices that are quick and easy, and same day delivery is becoming more common. The increasing number of e-commerce platforms that provide sophisticated delivery alternatives to individuals with busy lifestyles is strengthening the market growth.



The ease of same day delivery is something that individuals are ready to pay more for, leading retailers to prioritize and invest in fulfilling these expectations to remain competitive in the market. As a result, retailers and e-commerce businesses are realizing how important it is to improve the user shopping experience to foster enhanced loyalty, thereby propelling the same day delivery market growth. They are investing in effective logistical infrastructure, streamlining operations using technology, and optimizing their supply chain procedures to meet these higher demands.



Rapid E-Commerce Growth and Expansion



On 14 July 2024, FedEx Corp. announced FDX, the first data-driven e-commerce platform that connects the entire customer journey, making it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns. FedEx is the only logistics company to connect the entire client journey by offering end-to-end e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes, all in one platform.



The thriving e-commerce sector is a major factor driving same day delivery demand. As more individuals shift toward online shopping, retailers are under pressure to provide fast and reliable delivery options to remain competitive. The convenience of shopping online, coupled with the ability to receive purchases on the same day, accelerated the adoption of e-commerce platforms.



Technological Advancements in Logistics and Delivery



Faster, more dependable, and efficient same day delivery services are made possible by innovations in the logistics and delivery sectors. Delivery service companies can reduce delivery times and streamline operations with the use of automated warehouses, real time tracking systems, and route optimization algorithms. With the ability to track orders in real time and receive precise delivery updates, these developments help to improve visibility and transparency throughout the delivery process, thereby offering a positive same day delivery market outlook. On 15 November 2023, Dronamics announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) agreement for cargo drone flights leveraging Dronamics' technology and Aramex's fleet management capabilities.



Dronamics, renowned for engineering and operating remotely piloted cargo aircraft, will supply its innovative drone technology to Aramex to enable same day, middle-mile, and long-range deliveries. This partnership, facilitated by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF) as a strategic investor in Dronamics, will see Aramex, known for setting the standard in express logistics and transportation, offer the innovative cargo drone solution developed and operated by Dronamics, at a larger scale.



Segmentation of the Market



Breakup by Service

Domestic service accounts for the majority of the market share



Delivery of parcels and items on the day of purchase inside the same nation or region is referred to as domestic service. The increasing need for quick and easy delivery choices among individuals and organizations is driving this market niche. To accommodate individuals who need their items delivered quickly, retailers, e-commerce sites, and logistics companies are providing same day domestic delivery services. These services are particularly popular for time-sensitive items such as groceries, pharmaceuticals, and consumer electronics.



Breakup by Mode of Transportation

Roadways hold the largest share of the same day delivery industry



For same day delivery, roadways continue to be the most popular option, especially for local and regional items. Road networks are traversed by delivery vans, lorries, and courier cars as they move products from distribution facilities to their final locations. This mode enables effective last-mile delivery to residential and commercial addresses by providing flexibility in scheduling and routes. Furthermore, e-commerce sites, retail establishments, supermarket chains, and courier services are using same day delivery via highways. Because of this, businesses in this industry frequently spend money on software for route optimization and fleet management in order to increase productivity and adhere to strict delivery deadlines.



Breakup by Application

Retail represents the leading market segment



The retail sector accounts for the largest market share, driven by the need to provide convenient and timely delivery options to meet user expectations. Retailers across various segments including clothing, electronics, and household goods, are increasingly offering same day delivery services to attract a wider range of individuals and remain competitive in the market. Same day delivery enables retailers to reduce time-to-market for new products, improve inventory management, and enhance user satisfaction.



Breakup by End User

Business to customer (B2C) exhibits a clear dominance in the market



The business to customer (B2C) e-commerce market was valued at US$ 6.4 Trillion in 2023. The B2C segment of same day delivery serves organizations that provide goods and services directly to individuals. This segment includes online retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses that offer delivery services to individual consumers. Same day delivery is becoming increasingly popular in the B2C sector as consumers are seeking convenience and instant satisfaction in their shopping experiences. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are leveraging same day delivery to offer competitive advantages, attract consumers, and increase sales.



Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific leads the market, accounting for the largest same day delivery market share



The thriving e-commerce industry due to rapid urbanization is impelling the market growth. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have a large population base, which is catalyzing the demand for fast and convenient delivery options. Key players are investing in logistics infrastructure and technology to capitalize on this growing market opportunity. Additionally, the rise of digital payment systems and mobile shopping platforms further contributes to the market growth in the region.



On 17 February 2024, FedEx received 'Best Partner Award for 2023' by Samsung Electronics Logitech for its excellence in delivering innovative logistics solutions and ethical practices. The award underscores the commitment of FedEx as a trusted logistics provider connecting Samsung to the world. The company continues to transform its network and operations to make supply chains smarter for everyone and meet the evolving needs of its individuals in South Korea.



Competitive Landscape

The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.

Key players in the market are focusing on technological innovation, expanding their delivery networks, and enhancing user experience. Companies are investing in advanced delivery technologies such as drones and autonomous vehicle delivery to further reduce delivery times and improve efficiency. Traditional logistics giants are ramping up their delivery offerings by leveraging their extensive network infrastructure to increase same day delivery market revenue.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms and delivery startups are partnering with retailers and leveraging data analytics to optimize delivery routes and provide personalized delivery experiences, ultimately aiming to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing same-day delivery market. On 23 December 2023, Amazon announced that it had delivered 1 billion packages from same day sites in the U.S. These same day delivery facilities are designed for speed, allowing the company to fulfill, sort, and deliver all from one site, while making the process of delivering packages even faster.

Recent Developments in the Same Day Delivery Market:

1 May 2023: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, expanded same day delivery service on inbound shipment service to better serve users outside of Seoul and the Greater Seoul area. People can now enjoy same day delivery on flight arrivals for non-dutiable shipments from Asia and Europe.

17 November 2023: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, unveiled a new and advanced courier operation facility in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, as part of its efforts to further streamline the entire shipping process, ranging from package arrival to their final delivery. The new facility is serving as a central hub for Aramex's operations, facilitating faster delivery times and more efficient logistics management.

22 April 2024: Amazon announced that for the first time drones would be deployed from facilities next to its same day delivery site in Tolleson. These smaller sites are hybrid and part fulfillment center, part delivery station. They allow the company to fulfill, sort, and deliver products all from one site. The same day delivery sites are situated close to the large metro areas.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Same Day Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 International Service

6.2 Domestic Service

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation

7.1 Airways

7.2 Roadways

7.3 Railways

7.4 Intermodal

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Retail

8.2 E-Commerce

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Documents and Letters

8.6 Others

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Business to Business (B2B)

9.2 Business to Customer (B2C)

9.3 Customer to Customer (C2C)

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amazon.com Inc.

15.3.2 Aramex

15.3.3 Deutsche Post AG

15.3.4 Dropoff Inc.

15.3.5 Econo-Courier

15.3.6 FedEx Corporation

15.3.7 Jet Delivery Inc.

15.3.8 Need It Now Delivers

15.3.9 Power Link Expedite Corporation

15.3.10 United Parcel Service Inc.

15.3.11 USA Couriers Inc.

15.3.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

