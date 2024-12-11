Refrigerated Transport Industry Forecast to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030: Comprehensive Regional Market Analysis and Overview of the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Transport - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigerated Transport was estimated at US$21.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The report analyzes the Refrigerated Transport market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million).



Segments



Temperature (Single-Temperature, Multi-Temperature); Mode of Transportation (LCV, MHCV, HCV); Application (Frozen Food Products, Chilled Food Products).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized

The growth in the global refrigerated transport market is driven by rising demand for perishable goods, advancements in cold chain technology, and stricter regulatory requirements. As global consumer demand for fresh, high-quality food products continues to grow, the need for reliable refrigerated transport solutions is expanding. The increasing popularity of e-commerce, particularly in the grocery and meal delivery sectors, has intensified demand for cold chain logistics that can support last-mile deliveries and provide consumers with fresh and frozen foods directly to their homes. Rising awareness of food safety and waste reduction is also encouraging food producers and distributors to invest in refrigerated logistics, ensuring longer shelf life and minimal product loss.



Advancements in cold chain technology are another key driver, as modern refrigerated transport systems now feature energy-efficient cooling, real-time temperature monitoring, and GPS tracking. These innovations improve the efficiency, transparency, and reliability of refrigerated transport, reducing energy consumption and enhancing control over cold chain operations. Regulatory standards, especially in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, are pushing companies to adopt reliable temperature-controlled logistics to meet compliance and quality standards.



With the implementation of more stringent regulations worldwide, businesses must adhere to strict cold chain requirements, further increasing demand for refrigerated transport services. Together, these trends highlight the critical role of refrigerated transport in supporting the safe, efficient, and high-quality distribution of temperature-sensitive goods, positioning the market for continued growth as global trade, e-commerce, and health-focused consumer behavior evolve.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single-Temperature Refrigerated Transport segment, which is expected to reach US$23.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Transport segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $7.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 37 companies featured in this Global Refrigerated Transport Market report include:

C. H. Robinson

Daikin Industries

DB Schenker

FedEx

General Mills

Hyundai Motor Company

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Krone Commercial Vehicle Group

LAMBERET SAS

Schmitz Cargobull

Singamas Container

United Technologies

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Wabash National

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Perishable Goods Drives Growth in Refrigerated Transport for Food and Beverage Industry

Increasing Consumer Preference for Fresh and Frozen Food Expands Market for Refrigerated Transport Solutions

Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry Spurs Demand for Temperature-Controlled Transport of Medicines and Vaccines

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Grocery Markets Propels Demand for Last-Mile Refrigerated Transport

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration Units Improve Efficiency and Sustainability in Cold Chain Logistics

Rising Use of Electric and Hybrid Refrigerated Vehicles Reduces Emissions and Supports Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Reducing Food Waste Drives Adoption of Reliable Refrigerated Transport Solutions

Growth in Dairy and Meat Industries Expands Demand for Refrigerated Transport to Maintain Product Freshness

Emergence of IoT and Telematics in Refrigerated Transport Enhances Real-Time Monitoring and Temperature Control

Expansion of Cold Storage Facilities Boosts Need for Comprehensive Refrigerated Transport Solutions

Rising Demand for International Trade of Perishable Goods Supports Growth in Refrigerated Container Shipping

Increasing Adoption of Multi-Temperature Transport Solutions Expands Market for Versatile Refrigerated Vehicles

