China Plastic Pipe Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2031 by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, and End-user

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Plastic Pipe Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's plastic pipes market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rapid infrastructure development and an expanding population. As urbanization accelerates, the demand for efficient water supply systems and modern construction materials drives the adoption of plastic pipes across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



The surge in China's construction industry has positioned the nation as a key global market for plastic pipes. The rise in high-rise residential and commercial buildings significantly boosts the demand for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective piping solutions. Furthermore, government initiatives to enhance water and wastewater management underscore the market's promising trajectory.



Drivers of Growth

Population Growth and Urbanization: A growing population necessitates improved water supply systems, particularly in residential areas. Urban expansion spurs demand for advanced construction materials like plastic pipes.

Government Initiatives: Substantial investments in water and wastewater management projects, including new pipeline installations. Northern China emerges as a focal point for such developments, benefiting the market.

Private Sector Awareness: Increasing recognition of efficient water management solutions among private entities.

Advancements in Pipe Materials: Lightweight and durable options like PVC, cPVC, and PE are gaining traction. Specialty materials such as HDPE are preferred for their endurance and temperature resistance.



Business Opportunities

China's growing infrastructure needs present significant opportunities for plastic pipe manufacturers. Key trends include:

Adoption of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE):

Widely used in drainage and sewer systems due to its ability to withstand major temperature fluctuations.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (cPVC):

Increasingly utilized for high-temperature applications in industrial and residential settings.

Pipeline Replacement Projects:

Growing preference for modern materials to replace aging pipelines at industrial facilities. These factors create a favorable environment for innovation and expansion within the market.



Regional Overview



Eastern China leads the market, driven by dense urban populations and ongoing industrial development. Meanwhile, Northern China is experiencing substantial growth due to its focus on pipeline projects for water and wastewater management.



These regions are pivotal in driving nationwide demand, with increasing investments from both public and private sectors.



Key Market Players

China plastic pipes market is characterized by competitive dynamics between global leaders and regional players. Companies are actively engaging in strategies such as:

Capacity Expansion: Formosa Plastics Corporation invested $332 million to enhance PVC production capabilities. Rehau AG launched a $30 million expansion project in Germany to boost its plastic pipe production and logistics.

R&D Investments: Efforts to innovate and introduce new materials that cater to diverse applications.



These developments reflect the market's commitment to growth and technological advancement.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. China Plastic Pipe Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2024

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.7.1. World Economic Projections

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031

3.1. China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Unit), 2019 - 2031

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Plastic Pipe

3.1.1.2. PVC

3.1.1.3. cPVC

3.1.1.4. PE

3.1.1.4.1. HDPE

3.1.1.4.2. LDPE

3.1.1.4.3. PEX

3.1.1.5. PP (Polypropylene)

3.1.1.6. PB (Polybutylene)

3.1.1.7. ABS

3.1.1.8. Fiberglass

3.2. China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook, by Transmission Media, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Unit), 2019 - 2031

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Liquid Conduits

3.2.1.2. Gas Conduits

3.2.1.3. Others

3.3. China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook, by End Use Industry, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Unit), 2019 - 2031

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Residential Buildings

3.3.1.2. Commercial Buildings

3.3.1.2.1. Offices

3.3.1.2.2. Hospitality

3.3.1.2.3. Retail Space

3.3.1.3. Airports

3.3.1.4. Industrial Facilities

3.3.1.5. Institutional Buildings & Structures

3.4. China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Unit), 2019 - 2031

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. Solid and Liquid Waste

3.4.1.2. Hot and Cold Water/ Plumbing Supply

3.4.1.3. Rainwater Systems

3.4.1.4. Storm Water Systems

3.4.1.5. Renovation Systems

3.4.1.6. Indoor Climate (HVAC Pipe)

3.4.1.6.1. Underfloor Based Heating

3.4.1.6.2. Ceiling Based Heating

3.4.1.6.3. Ceiling Based Cooling



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. By Material vs by Transmission Media Heat map

4.2. Manufacturer vs. Material Heatmap

4.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4. Competitive Dashboard

4.5. Company Profiles

4.5.1. Formosa Plastics Corporation

4.5.1.1. Company Overview

4.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

4.5.1.3. Financial Overview

4.5.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

4.5.2. Na Ya Plastics Corp.

4.5.3. China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

4.5.4. GF Piping Systems Ltd.

4.5.5. Rehau

4.5.6. Hebei Dingsu Plastic Sales Co. Ltd.

4.5.7. Kunshan Pinhong Rubber & Plastic Co. Ltd.

4.5.8. Guangzhou Naxilai Plastic Co. Ltd.

4.5.9. Henan Hesu Construction Material Co. Ltd.

4.5.10. Huaxiang (Tianjin) Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

4.5.11. Zhejiang Tianyan Holding Co. Ltd.

4.5.12. Lipson (Xiamen) PVC Pipe Co. Ltd.

4.5.13. Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group Co. Ltd.

4.5.14. China Donsen Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

4.5.15. Yonggao Co. Ltd.



5. Appendix

5.1. Research Methodology

5.2. Report Assumptions

5.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hab97u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.