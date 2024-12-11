Future Technologies Launches Advisory Services, Providing Expert Guidance to Customers in Their Connectivity Transformation Journey

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) today announced the official launch of their Advisory Services offerings, a culmination of 25 years of delivering cutting edge communications systems with over 15 years focused on private networks. Consulting is a critical requirement for organizations looking to implement private networks as it helps bridge the gap between complex technology and practical business needs.

“Adding an advisory services practice was a natural fit for Future Technologies, as the company has spent decades building the specialized knowledge in both advanced technologies, industry-specific use cases, and regulatory & compliance requirements through real-world deployments,” said Gary Hill, Chief Innovation Officer, who joined Future Technologies in 2020 after 30+ years on the client side at Georgia-Pacific in various roles, including CISO and CTO.

Advisory Services provided by Future Technologies include Customer Readiness Assessments, Project Scoping & Definition, Technical Consulting, Testing & Integration of Applications and Use Cases, Engineering & Design Services, and Cybersecurity.

“Future Technologies believes that the ability to walk alongside our customers through advisory services is the cornerstone for a successful private network implementation – reducing risks, ensuring alignment with business goals, and maximizing ROI,” says Pete Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “As an end-to-end wireless solutions provider, we’re able to seamlessly guide our customers through their own crawl-walk-run phases of network transformation, all the way from ideation to Day 2 Support.”

Future Technologies’ metro-Atlanta headquarters is also home to their Living Lab, developed in partnership with industry-leading OEM and application providers. The Living Lab is a dynamic environment where customers can explore and evaluate the performance, reliability, and scalability of a multitude of innovative network connectivity options, powering live use case applications and ecosystem partner solutions. The space also boasts a dedicated network and data center where Future Technologies provides a ‘Lab-As-A-Service’ product offering. Additionally, in Fall 2024, Future Technologies mobilized the brick and mortar Living Lab experience via their Lab on Wheels, delivering it directly on-site to customers to showcase how private networks are enabling clients’ Edge and AI Solutions with real-life use cases & business outcomes, as well as provide turnkey proof-of-concept at the customer site.

Request a complimentary 30-minute point-of-view from the Future Technologies Advisory Services team, including a virtual tour of the Intel-sponsored Living Lab featuring common sense use cases and the networks that power them.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a North American wireless network solutions provider headquartered in metro Atlanta. Future Technologies has a longstanding history in providing wireless networks to Industrial, Enterprise and Military customers, dating back over 25 years. Enterprise vertical markets to note being Energy, Manufacturing, Utility, Ports, and Transportation. Future Tech is uniquely positioned in this market in that our end-to-end, client-centric engagement model enables our ability to support our clients through the full life cycle of their wireless network needs to include Design, Engineering, Site Development, Deployment, Integration and Day 2 Support services. Further differentiating itself, Future Technologies offers these capabilities through its own team of employees to ensure consistency and high-quality solutions for customers. In addition, the company’s knowledge base and market experience span a broad set of technological capabilities - Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Microwave, Wi-Fi, Public Cellular, and Fiber Networks. Through this practice and knowledge of legacy technologies, Future Technologies operates as a partner and trusted advisor to customers, consistently distinguishing itself as an industry leader in all aspects of customer network evolution for both Private and Public network infrastructure projects.

