AXIL Brands and NASCAR Renew Product License Agreement Through 2027

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, announces the extension of its product licensing agreement with NASCAR through 2027.

Under the terms of the agreement, AXIL will produce and sell NASCAR-branded earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, ear plugs, and outdoor speakers through NASCAR venues and distribution channels across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, as well as U.S. military bases worldwide.

“The extension of our licensing agreement with NASCAR further strengthens our partnership with one of the most iconic names in recreation and motorsports and creates significant opportunities to introduce our products into a wider market and demographic,” commented Jeff Toghraie, AXIL’s Chief Executive Officer. “NASCAR is a brand that is synonymous with passion, performance, and innovation, and this partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering high-quality hearing protection and enhancement products and exceptional experiences to NASCAR fans. We look forward to our continued partnership and bringing even more entertainment value to the passionate NASCAR community.”

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

