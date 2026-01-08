AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2025 (2Q26).

Financial Highlights (Quarter Ended November 30, 2025)

  • Net sales increased to $8.1 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.2%
  • Gross profit of $5.5 million, or 68.1% of sales, compared to $5.5 million, or 71.1% in the prior year period
  • Operating expenses declined to $4.6 million, or 57.0% of net sales compared to $4.8 million, or 62.4% of net sales in the prior year period
  • Net income increased to $704,833, compared to $633,706 in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $1.0 million in the prior year period
  • Cash on hand as of November 30, 2025 was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million as of May 31, 2025
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2Q26 were approximately $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, compared to $0.10 and $0.08 in prior year period

Recent Business Highlights

  • AXIL announced national distribution of the new X30i LT with Walmart, the world’s largest mass-market retailer; initial product rollout expected across approximately 3,700 U.S. locations beginning in early calendar 2026
  • AXIL launched GS Extreme 3.0, the next evolution of its flagship tactical earbuds, incorporating proprietary sound-filter technology, improved water resistance, and more than double the battery life of the prior generation
  • Launched Reviv3® products through Chatters, Canada’s largest salon retailer, with over 115 locations throughout the country

“Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for Axil, driven by the continued execution of our strategic plan to invest in retail channel expansion while strengthening our proven e-commerce model,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Axil. “In the quarter, we delivered solid top-line growth alongside meaningful bottom-line progress. Net sales increased year over year, operating expenses declined notably as a percentage of revenue, and key profitability metrics improved, positioning us for continued progress for the remainder of the year.”

“EBITDA increased approximately $0.2 million year over year. Importantly, when excluding a non-recurring forgiveness of accounts payable of approximately $0.2 million recorded in the prior year period, normalized Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $0.4 million for the quarter. This improvement reflects meaningful optimization across our operating structure and demonstrates our ability to generate operating leverage as revenue grows.

Our retail momentum continues to accelerate, driven by stronger sell-through and improved product visibility with major retail partners announced in 2025. We remain focused on diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our market presence by reaching new end-users and categories. A key milestone is our recently announced national distribution agreement with Walmart, which will introduce AXIL products to thousands of retail locations nationwide starting in early 2026.

The initial rollout will showcase our next-generation in-ear hearing protection technology, featuring advanced sound control, dual-mode noise protection, and all-day comfort across a broad range of applications. While this partnership is still in its early stages and not yet generating revenue, we see it as powerful validation of both our product innovation and growing brand strength.

As we progress through the second half of fiscal 2026, we remain focused on expanding our revenue streams and strengthening and expanding key retail partnerships. We believe we can sustain profitable growth through cash generated from operations while continuing to build lasting, durable value for our shareholders. We believe all current strategic initiatives can be funded through our existing cash flow at this time,” concluded Mr. Toghraie.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), and adjusting for income taxes, interest income or expense, and depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted for stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA important indicators in evaluating the Company’s business on a consistent basis across various periods for trend analyses. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure, net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in a schedule to this press release.

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
November 30,		  For the Six Months Ended
November 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income (GAAP) $704,883  $633,706  $1,039,177  $523,901 
Provision for income taxes  233,115   67,250   348,173   67,250 
Interest income, net  (31,181)  (26,044)  (67,477)  (54,675)
Depreciation and amortization  67,514   34,440   129,601   47,335 
Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP)  974,331   709,352   1,449,474   583,811 
                 
Adjustments:                
                 
Stock-based compensation  181,022   304,600   380,234   602,464 
                 
Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $1,155,353  $1,013,952  $1,829,708  $1,186,275 
                 
Sales, net (GAAP) $8,134,859  $7,732,574  $14,991,077  $13,583,846 
                 
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Sales, net (Non-GAAP)  14.2%  13.1%  12.2%  8.7%
                 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
  November 30, 2025  May 31, 2025 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $4,975,968  $4,769,854 
Accounts receivable, net  2,439,850   1,003,945 
Inventory, net  4,719,150   2,533,658 
Due from related party  -   222 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  471,003   947,969 
         
Total Current Assets  12,605,971   9,255,648 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net  398,582   412,261 
Intangible assets, net  423,012   403,591 
Right of use assets  466,820   579,121 
Deferred tax asset  172,334   46,239 
Other assets  20,720   20,720 
Goodwill  2,152,215   2,152,215 
         
Total Other Assets  3,633,683   3,614,147 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $16,239,654  $12,869,795 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $1,843,104  $866,573 
Customer deposits  668,101   67,412 
Contract liabilities, current  630,924   757,355 
Notes payable, current  3,488   3,574 
Due to related party  147,550   - 
Lease liabilities, current  203,367   212,543 
Income tax liability  718,505   310,369 
Other current liabilities  364,433   244,998 
         
Total Current Liabilities  4,579,472   2,462,824 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:        
Lease liabilities, long term  301,012   404,669 
Note payable, long term  134,817   136,655 
Contract liabilities, long term  145,234   205,939 
         
Total Long Term Liabilities  581,063   747,263 
         
Total Liabilities  5,160,535   3,210,087 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 28,000,000 shares authorized; 24,873,500 and 27,773,500 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively  2,487   2,777 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,802,717 and 6,657,717 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively  681   666 
Additional paid-in capital  9,316,056   8,935,547 
Retained Earnings  1,759,895   720,718 
         
Total Stockholders' Equity  11,079,119   9,659,708 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $16,239,654  $12,869,795 
         


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
                 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  November 30,  November 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Sales, net $8,134,859  $7,732,574  $14,991,077  $13,583,846 
                 
Cost of sales  2,598,622   2,234,527   4,819,906   3,932,151 
                 
Gross profit  5,536,237   5,498,047   10,171,171   9,651,695 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Sales and marketing  3,125,270   3,377,760   5,911,139   6,047,231 
Compensation and related taxes  336,990   276,674   541,518   467,322 
Professional and consulting  676,730   736,169   1,476,244   1,684,018 
General and administrative  494,176   434,573   927,461   920,955 
                 
Total Operating Expenses  4,633,166   4,825,176   8,856,362   9,119,526 
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  903,071   672,871   1,314,809   532,169 
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Other income  3,746   2,041   5,064   4,307 
Interest income  32,485   27,340   70,064   55,971 
Interest expense and other finance charges  (1,304)  (1,296)  (2,587)  (1,296)
                 
Other income, net  34,927   28,085   72,541   58,982 
                 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  937,998   700,956   1,387,350   591,151 
                 
Provision for income taxes  233,115   67,250   348,173   67,250 
                 
NET INCOME $704,883  $633,706  $1,039,177  $523,901 
                 
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic $0.10  $0.10  $0.16  $0.08 
Diluted $0.09  $0.08  $0.13  $0.06 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic  6,744,444   6,450,226   6,691,326   6,303,002 
Diluted  8,234,071   8,168,657   8,238,259   8,194,882 
                 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
         
  2025  2024 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $1,039,177  $523,901 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  129,601   47,335 
Provision for credit losses  37,979   27,954 
Stock-based compensation  380,234   602,464 
Gain on forgiveness of account payable  -   (218,699)
Deferred income taxes  (126,095)  109,796 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (1,473,884)  (962,337)
Inventory  (2,185,492)  729,534 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  476,966   80,524 
Accounts payable  976,529   870,357 
Other current liabilities  1,127,728   165,959 
Contract liabilities  (187,136)  (72,614)
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  195,607   1,904,174 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of intangibles  (98,530)  (41,840)
Purchase of property and equipment  (36,811)  (65,783)
         
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (135,341)  (107,623)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Repayment of note payable  (1,924)  (3,252)
Repayments to a related party  (3,071,300)  (3,865,430)
Advances from a related party  3,219,072   4,032,152 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  145,848   163,470 
         
NET INCREASE IN CASH  206,114   1,960,021 
         
CASH - Beginning of period  4,769,854   3,253,876 
         
CASH - End of period $4,975,968  $5,213,897 
         


About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments,  partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
investors@goaxil.com


