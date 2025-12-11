AXIL Brands Announces National Retail Distribution Agreement with Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), an industry leader in advanced hearing performance and protection technology, is excited to announce a key strategic milestone. The company has reached a national retail distribution agreement with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. This partnership will bring AXIL's best-in-class hearing protection and enhancement products to a massive new audience.

The new AXIL® X30 LT in-ear hearing protection plugs are expected to launch nationwide in February 2026, with placement in over 3,700 Walmart stores. The new X30 LT advance filter earplugs offer Walmart shoppers numerous unique and innovative features including:

Instant Sound Control

Switch seamlessly between full protection and hear-through mode using a simple toggle. Adapt to your surroundings in real-time.

Protects against both continuous and impulse noises. Choose the mode that best suits your environment for ultimate safety.

Multiple tip sizes and styles ensure a perfect, comfortable fit for all-day wear while safeguarding your hearing.

Achieve up to 25 dB noise reduction with foam tips and 21 dB with silicone. Switch between isolation or balanced hear-through.

Built to last with water and sweat-resistant materials, ensuring performance in any environment. Comes with a handy pocket carry case.

Ideal for concerts, races, construction, sports, work, and outdoor adventures without compromising comfort.



The Walmart rollout represents AXIL’s largest single retail placement to date and furthers AXIL’s strategy of providing advanced hearing protection across all workplace and recreational environments. Combined with existing 2025 placements, our rapid nationwide expansion significantly broadens consumer access to AXIL’s patented hearing enhancement technology and, we believe, positions the company for accelerated growth and higher brand visibility in 2026 and beyond.

“We are thrilled that Walmart has chosen the X30 LT for nationwide rollout,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO at AXIL Brands. “This partnership is a testament to the performance, value, and consumer demand for our products and will make our best-in-class hearing protection and enhancement technology available to millions of consumers who shop at Walmart every day.”

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) (“AXIL” or the “Company”) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will receive any additional purchase orders. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

investors@goaxil.com