AXIL Unveils MX II Next Generation Earmuffs Featuring Advanced SonicShieldX™ Technology

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leading innovator in hearing protection, enhancement, and audio technology, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the MX II Series earmuffs. The MX II introduces the company's cutting-edge next-generation SonicShieldX™ technology platform, delivering superior hearing protection, sound enhancement, and unmatched comfort for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals in high-noise environments.

The flagship MX II PRO model, the first in the series, will be available for preorder starting January 5, 2026, with deliveries expected in February 2026. This premium all-in-one electronic earmuff combines advanced Bluetooth connectivity, powerful hearing amplification, and instant compression of harmful noises above 85 dB, all while offering enhanced customizable features and rugged durability. Additional variants, the MX II Electronic (focused on essential sound enhancement and protection without Bluetooth) and MX II Passive (reliable non-electronic noise reduction for everyday use), are scheduled for release in May 2026.

"Following the enthusiastic response to our GS Extreme 3.0 incorporating the SonicShieldX technology, we're excited to bring the next evolution in over-the-ear protection with the MX II Series," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL Brands. "The new platform represents a major leap forward, providing even better situational awareness, wind noise reduction, sound quality, and seamless integration of protection and enhancement ensuring users can hear what they need while staying safe from damaging sounds."

Key highlights of the MX II Series include:

Next-Generation SonicShieldX™ Technology : Enhanced automatic sound compression, improved ambient sound amplification (up to 6X for safe levels), and superior clarity in challenging environments.

: Enhanced automatic sound compression, improved ambient sound amplification (up to 6X for safe levels), and superior clarity in challenging environments. Comfort and Durability : Lightweight, sweat- and water-resistant design with adjustable headbands and easy-to-clean cushions for all-day wear.

: Lightweight, sweat- and water-resistant design with adjustable headbands and easy-to-clean cushions for all-day wear. Customizable Options : Interchangeable ear pads and plates for personalization with eco-friendly packaging.

: Interchangeable ear pads and plates for personalization with eco-friendly packaging. Versatile Performance: Ideal for construction sites, concerts, sporting events, loud workplaces, and more.

The MX II Series continues AXIL’s commitment to innovation in dual-function hearing technology, allowing users to protect their hearing without sacrificing awareness or communication.

About AXIL Brands

